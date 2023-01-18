HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday (Jan 17) at 6:15 a.m. on Route 220, near Route 632 in Highland County.

A 2009 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling north on Route 220, when the vehicle encountered ice on the roadway, lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the Peterbilt, Thomas Mark Burgoyne, 65, of Franklin, WV. Mr. Burgoyne was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to UVA Medical Center, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

The post Virginia State Police Investigating Highland County Fatal Crash appeared first on The Virginian Review .