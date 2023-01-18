Read full article on original website
Listening session to be held to discuss experiences, needs of older adult residents in St. Joseph County
The City of South Bend and St. Joseph County will hold a Listening Session from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, at the Charles Martin Youth Center to discuss the experiences and needs of older adult residents in the city and county. The session will focus on...
No criminal charges against former St. Joseph County Clerk after entering absentee ballot room alone
There will be no criminal charges filed against former St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn, who was seen on video entering the county’s absentee ballot room without following correct procedures. With the Indiana State Police investigation turned over, the special prosecutor assigned to the case has concluded a lack...
Republican candidate announces for Mayor of South Bend
Candidate for St. Joseph County Auditor Desmont Upchurch has announced a bid to become Mayor of South Bend. Upchurch, a Republican, announced his run on his Facebook page Tuesday evening. The 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army said “South Bend is a great city, but we must understand that there is more work that we can do to make our city a much better place.” He adds that the city needs to address mental health and find ways to reduce gun violence. Those tasks will require leadership, which he believes he can offer.
Republican, Democratic candidates filing bids to run for Mayor of South Bend
St. Joseph Co. Health Officer stepping down in March
St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Bob Einterz will be stepping down at the end of March. The physician told The South Bend Tribune that there were instances of harassment coming from commissioners, and says the role of the department in the county has become “political.”. Dr. Einterz has...
Indiana lawmakers focus on education bills during this week’s discussions
Education has been the top topic of discussion at the Indiana Statehouse this week. Two bills were up for discussion, one in the House to address educational opportunities for kids to work in the trades, and another in the Senate that would require high school students to graduate with a basic understanding of finances.
Resolution passed supporting legislation that Elkhart library fears could lead to book bans
Elkhart County Commissioners have passed a resolution supporting state lawmakers to pass legislation that could leads to bans on school and public library books deemed “offensive.”. A statement from the library calls the resolution a, quote, “powerful example of government overreach that removes parental authority.”. The resolution passes,...
Berrien County offering radon testing
The Berrien County Health Department is raising awareness about radon and offering free testing kits to community members in honor of Radon Action Month. Home radon testing kits typically cost between $10 and $200. The Health Department is offering free radon testing kits to community members through the month of February while supplies last. Testing kits may be picked up at the Health Department’s offices in Benton Harbor, 2149 E. Napier Ave. and Niles, 1205 N. Front St.
Deadline approaching to apply for Governor Holcomb’s Fellowship Program
The deadline to apply to the 2023-2024 Governor’s Fellowship is set for the end of the month. The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year. Governor Holcomb says those who are chosen get a unique perspective into state government and how to best serve Hoosiers, helping inform their next steps in their professional careers.”
Indiana Students Encouraged to Apply to Governor’s STEM Team
Gov. Eric. J. Holcomb, Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner and Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott invite Indiana high school students to apply for the 2023 Governor’s STEM Team. Gov. Holcomb developed the competition in 2017 to highlight Indiana’s top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Dozens of agencies to take part in First Responders job fair set for Thursday
A first responders job fair is taking place at the Holiday Inn Conference Center at 1208 E. Douglas Road in Mishawaka on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dozens of healthcare and first responder agencies from around Michiana will be looking to fill open positions. The event is free to attend.
Meeting set to help Van Buren County community deal with economic impact from power plant shutdown
A meeting is set with a goal of helping the Van Buren County community deal with the economic impact due to the shut down of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant. The focus of next week’s meeting is “recovery.”. The plan is being developed by the University of Michigan’s...
Sterling Heights man arrested after leading police on pursuit in Van Buren, Berrien counties
One man was arrested after a pursuit in Van Buren and Berrien counties early Wednesday morning. It was around 12:45 a.m. when dispatch received a call regarding a white pickup truck traveling erratically on I-94, according to ABC 57 News. The caller said the truck nearly hit them while driving...
REAL Services To Host Monthly Lunch And Learn Program For Area Seniors
REAL Services is dedicated to helping seniors and low-income people become and stay independent. If you or someone you love needs help, call REAL Services at 574-233-8205. REAL Services is collaborating with 1Roof Southeast Neighborhood Center to provide a monthly lunch and learn program aimed at sharing information and insights to area seniors.
Valparaiso man beats Indiana fishing record from 1990
A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fishing record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says.
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 20, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 20, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $300. Anthony Ratliff, Jr. is wanted for Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon. Denny Cormican is wanted for Failure...
Marshall County man crashes into swamp area
A Marshall County man has been arrested after crashing into a swamp area. It happened at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, on 13 Road, west of US 31. Police were called on reports of a single vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found a Dodge pickup truck half...
Wallethub ranks Indiana 23rd best state to start business
Indiana was ranked 23rd in the study done by Wallethub called “2023’s Best and Worst States to Start a Business.”. The researchers looked at things like business costs, business environment, and access to resources. Indiana was ranked highly in business costs, but near the bottom in access to resources.
Illegal drugs, firearm recovered after South Bend police chase
Illegal drugs and a firearm were recovered after a police chase in South Bend. On Sunday, January 15, around 6:10 p.m., South Bend Police were on patrol and saw a driver commit a traffic violation near Mead and Ford Streets. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver...
