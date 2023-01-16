Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
wpr.org
UW-Green Bay will launch a training program to address Wisconsin's caregiver shortage
This summer, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will offer a new training program aimed at addressing the state's caregiver shortage. About one in four of Wisconsin's long-term caregiver positions are unfilled. That has a direct impact on the care people receive in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, supportive home care, adult day care and respite care. And a lack of staff can keep facilities from accepting people in need of care.
wpr.org
With 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade this weekend, Milwaukee abortion advocates discuss path forward
Days before the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade — the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that granted a constitutional right to abortion — abortion advocates came together to emphasize how Wisconsin's 1849 law banning the procedure is affecting residents across the state. A series of roundtables in...
wpr.org
Retirements and labor supply, Wisconsin's shared revenue system
Some lawmakers say they want to change how the state's shared revenue system passes along money to cities and towns. We talk with a state representative from Milwaukee about where he stands. We also look into how retirements in the Baby Boomer generation are impacting the labor supply.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program closing applications Jan. 31
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program is closing applications at the end of the month. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Administration, Secretary Blumenfeld is announcing that the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of Treasury, will close applications on Jan. 31, 2023, due to low remaining funds.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
wpr.org
Wisconsin's shared revenue system, Fad diets
Some lawmakers say they want to change how the state's shared revenue system passes along money to cities and towns. We talk with a state representative from Milwaukee about where he stands. We also look into why America seems to latch onto a new dieting craze every few years.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax
Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds. People who aren’t […] The post Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
wpr.org
Wisconsin regulators provide bottled water to Stella residents affected by PFAS contamination
Wisconsin environmental regulators are providing bottled water to one northern Wisconsin town due to PFAS pollution of private wells, while agencies continue to investigate a source of contamination. Testing of private wells in the Oneida County town of Stella showed levels as high as 11,900 parts per trillion for PFOA...
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Wisconsin homeowners encouraged to test houses for cancer-causing gas called radon
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A dangerous gas known to cause lung cancer in thousands of Americans is common in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS). Gov. Tony Evers declared January as National Radon Action Month. Radon is a radioactive gas found in soil and rock after elements,...
Wisconsin State Legislature sends three ballot questions to the April ballot
Wisconsin voters will be deciding on three ballot questions—two constitutional measures and one advisory question—on April 4. The constitutional measures relate to the conditions of release for an accused individual before conviction and cash bail. The two questions were referred to the ballot with the final passage of Senate Joint Resolution 2 (SJR 2) on Jan. 19.
wpr.org
New Wisconsin DNR leader says first priority is water quality
Wisconsin’s most pressing environmental concern is water quality, according to Adam Payne, the newest head of the state Department of Natural Resources. Appearing Monday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "Central Time," Payne discussed growing worries over toxic chemicals known as PFAS. The DNR is investigating reports of the chemicals on at least 90 sites, including in cities like Eau Claire, Wausau and Marinette.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Wisconsin?
John Menard Jr. is an American businessman and the founder and CEO of Menard Inc., one of the largest home improvement retailers in the United States. He is also one of the wealthiest people in the state of Wisconsin, with a net worth of over $16.5 billion.
UW Health seeing ‘dramatic’ increase in children coming to emergency room for suicide-related health care
UW Health's Pediatric Emergency Department is tracking an increase in children and teens needing immediate psychiatric care.
nbc15.com
“My Two Elaines”: Former Wisconsin governor shares his experience caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alzheimer’s disease is a journey for many, as it affects more than six million Americans. That was the journey for former Governor Marty Schreiber, whose wife Elaine was officially diagnosed with the disease in 2007 before passing away just last spring. NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat...
wpr.org
Wisconsin company must pay $1M in back wages to defrauded foreign workers
The owners of a Wisconsin timber company who lied to workers from Mexico and Central America about where they would work and how much they would earn must pay more than $1 million in back wages and civil penalties. Alfredo Aguilar, who co-owns Northwoods Forestry, Inc. with his wife Patricia...
Comments / 0