Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds. People who aren’t […] The post Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO