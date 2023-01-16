ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WBAY Green Bay

Invasive species case concludes with convictions

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
wpr.org

UW-Green Bay will launch a training program to address Wisconsin's caregiver shortage

This summer, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will offer a new training program aimed at addressing the state's caregiver shortage. About one in four of Wisconsin's long-term caregiver positions are unfilled. That has a direct impact on the care people receive in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, supportive home care, adult day care and respite care. And a lack of staff can keep facilities from accepting people in need of care.
wpr.org

Retirements and labor supply, Wisconsin's shared revenue system

Some lawmakers say they want to change how the state's shared revenue system passes along money to cities and towns. We talk with a state representative from Milwaukee about where he stands. We also look into how retirements in the Baby Boomer generation are impacting the labor supply.
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program closing applications Jan. 31

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program is closing applications at the end of the month. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Administration, Secretary Blumenfeld is announcing that the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of Treasury, will close applications on Jan. 31, 2023, due to low remaining funds.
wpr.org

Wisconsin's shared revenue system, Fad diets

Some lawmakers say they want to change how the state's shared revenue system passes along money to cities and towns. We talk with a state representative from Milwaukee about where he stands. We also look into why America seems to latch onto a new dieting craze every few years.
B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax

Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds.  People who aren’t […] The post Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Industrial Distribution

Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs

Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
FENNIMORE, WI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
wpr.org

New Wisconsin DNR leader says first priority is water quality

Wisconsin’s most pressing environmental concern is water quality, according to Adam Payne, the newest head of the state Department of Natural Resources. Appearing Monday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "Central Time," Payne discussed growing worries over toxic chemicals known as PFAS. The DNR is investigating reports of the chemicals on at least 90 sites, including in cities like Eau Claire, Wausau and Marinette.
