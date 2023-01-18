ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
SpaceNews.com

U.S. delivers first of two space sensors to be hosted on Japanese satellites

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force announced Jan. 17 it has delivered the first of two space sensor payloads scheduled to fly on Japan’s navigation satellites. Japan’s Office of National Space Policy in 2020 inked an agreement with the U.S. Space Force to host two optical sensor payloads on Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) constellation. The first sensor will fly on QZS-6 and the second on QZS-7, currently projected to launch in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Benzinga

Xi Jinping Rebuffs Zelenskyy's 'Dialogue' Request As China Says It'll Play 'Constructive Role' In Its 'Own Way'

Chinese diplomat Wang Wenbin said Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in its own way in the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis. What Happened: At a press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry diplomat said, "On the issue of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been committed to stimulating peace and advancing negotiations," reported Tass.
Benzinga

Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed

Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

Yunex Traffic Partners with LYT on Urban Mobility Transit and Emergency Solutions Throughout the Pacific Northwest

The two companies bring together leading AI and connected vehicle technologies to prioritize and optimize public transport, emergency, and other vehicles to enable shorter travel times, less congestion, improved air-quality, and more reliable mass transit. Yunex Traffic’s suite of solutions will leverage LYT.emergency, LYT’s next generation EVP which moves emergency...
voguebusiness.com

Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
salestechstar.com

GUUD Singapore Launches New Digital Logistics Platform ClickargoSG

And signs MoU with strategic partners – Shell, Yinson GreenTech, Assure Insurance and CO2 Connect to promote green initiatives via programmes and exclusive deals on the platform. Singapore-headquartered trade technology company GUUD Pte Ltd (“GUUD”) has announced the launch of ClickargoSG, a new digital logistics platform by GUUD Singapore...
Fortune

Frozen eggs and 16 weeks parental leave: How companies at Davos are adjusting for a gender-balanced workplace

A logo and a sign reading 'Take Action' inside the Congress Center on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. At the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, women still only represented about a quarter of participants. But, nevertheless, a gender “tipping point” appeared near as those in positions of power are increasingly implementing building blocks for a gender balance workplace. As with every transition, though, the exact best practices and levers are yet to be defined.
swineweb.com

Novus Names Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd as Distribution Partner in China

Global animal health and nutrition company Novus International, Inc., today announced a new partnership with Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., to serve customers in China. The new Chinese company, Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., will serve as Novus’s distributor in China for its MINTREX® bis-chelated trace...
emsnow.com

Jabil’s Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras

Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
msn.com

US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

At the 2023 World Economic Forum, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger claimed the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act was a "turning point" in global competition with China. "The CHIPS and Science Act was a clear statement that we are going to win back the semiconductor industry, we are going to be manufacturing it," Gelsinger said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

: Exclusive: Mastercard expands relationship with Citizens in exclusive arrangement

Mastercard Inc. is expanding its partnership with Citizens Financial Group to become the bank’s exclusive payments network, the companies will announce Thursday. The two companies have worked together for more than a decade but will grow their relationship across the debit, credit, and commercial portfolios, as well as in services such as open banking and fraud prevention.
salestechstar.com

KSA Warehouse Automation Industry is Expected to Grow 3X, Generating USD ~1 BN by 2026F Owing to Rising of New Logistics Players, Saudi Vision 2030 and Investment in Transhipment Hub: Ken Research

The report covers Automated Sortation Systems Supplier in KSA, Automated Technology in Warehousing KSA, challenges in KSA Warehouse Automation Market, Competitors in KSA Warehouse Automation Industry, Demand for Warehousing Automation in KSA, Distributors in KSA Warehouse Automated Market, Emerging Companies in Warehouse Automation KSA, Fully Automated Warehouses in KSA, International Domestic Freight Forwarders in KSA, Investment in Warehouse Automation Startups KSA, KSA Automatic Guided Vehicle Market, KSA Autonomous Maneuverable Robots Market, KSA Hardware automated technology Market, KSA Logistics and Warehouse Robots Market, KSA Third Party Logistics Market, KSA Warehouse Automation End-User Industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy