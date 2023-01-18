Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Does Quay Walker Have a Problem?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Aaron Rodgers Makes His 2023 Intentions Clear, Puts Ball in Packers Court
Aaron Rodgers wants to play to win another Super Bowl, should he return to football in 2023, but put his future in the hands of the Green Bay Packers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback put the ball in the team’s court as far as the plan for next season. Rodgers has yet to decide if he wants to return for another season after the Packers missed the playoffs, following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on the final weekend of the regular season.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission
Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
Report: Big Name Mentioned For Dolphins Defensive Coordinator
Defense was the Miami Dolphins' Achilles heel in 2022 and after the team gave up 34 points in their first playoff game in five years, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer paid for it with his job. Miami fired Boyer after three years from the team and will give head coach Mike McDaniel the chance to ...
2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL
The 2023 NFL Draft has four QB prospects at the top and Todd McShay predicts one will become the Steph Curry of football. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Five possible Aaron Rodgers destinations this NFL offseason
Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay?. The Packers quarterback had an emotional exit from Lambeau Field after his season ended with a Week 18 loss, and – stop me if you’ve heard this one before – he’s remained cryptic ever since. Rodgers...
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC Practice
Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Former Packers and Wisconsin-connected players still in the NFL playoffs
The Packers may be done, but those who follow state football still have stuff to root for. Several former Packers, Badgers and high-school football players in Wisconsin are still playing, with at least one for each of the remaining eight football teams in the NFL playoffs. Max Scharping, OG, Cincinnati Bengals ...
Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin
Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Tristan Vizcaino (2) kicks a field goal during the second half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday
When the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Andy Reid, they turned to one of his former pupils to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title.Doug Pederson's success story, from Philadelphia to present-day Jacksonville, hasn't taken Reid by surprise.
Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series
Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Denver Broncos during a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a wild card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: International Series-San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Nov 21, 2022; Mexico City, MEXICO; A stadium sign announces the game s attendance during the fourth quarter between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0