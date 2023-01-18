ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Does Quay Walker Have a Problem?

The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCYH6_0kIceZ4Y00

After a second ejection vs. the Lions, does Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker have a problem?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers Makes His 2023 Intentions Clear, Puts Ball in Packers Court

Aaron Rodgers wants to play to win another Super Bowl, should he return to football in 2023, but put his future in the hands of the Green Bay Packers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback put the ball in the team’s court as far as the plan for next season. Rodgers has yet to decide if he wants to return for another season after the Packers missed the playoffs, following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on the final weekend of the regular season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission

Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
INDIANA STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
The Rogersville Review

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage hospitalized, 'doing great'

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage thanked well-wishers for their support and said he is "great," despite remaining hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I," he tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "I just wanted to let you all know that I'm doing great and in great spirits!" ...
TAMPA, FL
The Rogersville Review

Reports: Cowboys signing K Tristan Vizcaino

The Dallas Cowboys are signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, an insurance policy in the event of another meltdown by Brett Maher. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones hinted at such a move on Tuesday. Maher made NFL history in the NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, with four missed extra-point attempts. According to Elias, Maher became the first...
ARIZONA STATE
The Rogersville Review

Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series

Three 2022 playoff teams will need passports next season as part of the NFL's International Series. The NFL announced five of the teams involved in the games Thursday, including the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans playing home games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams made previous trips to London, Buffalo in 2015 and the Titans in 2018. "The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative,"...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search

Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that." The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the...
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy