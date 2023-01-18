ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change

Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
Retail Apocalypse Continues: JOANN Fabric Shuttering Multiple Stores

Arts and crafts retailer JOANN Fabric has begun shutting down two locations in the United States this month, with four more closures to follow. Despite the closures, the company has reassured its customers that it is not going out of business or having any mass store closures. JOANN Fabric currently has 842 locations and the closures are a part of its “normal business evaluation process” as the company plans to "unveil new stores with updated features and offerings in 2023."
In the News: New ARPA Grants of $10,000 to $180K are Now Available

Even though the recovery from the pandemic is getting better, there are still tens of thousands of businesses still dealing with its ramifications. In order to address these challenges, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) continues to provide substantial amounts of grant funds for small businesses across the nation. The...
Vinyl Institute launches PVC recycling grant program

The Washington-based Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing manufacturers of vinyl, has announced the formation of the Viability program. VI says this is a first-of-its-kind, industrywide recycling grant program aimed at accelerating postconsumer polyvinyl chloride (PVC) recycling in the country. According to a news release from VI, the...
AMS Focus: 3D Printing in Transportation

The past decade or so of investment in additive manufacturing (AM) has, in large part, been a transportation play. It wouldn’t be going too far to say that the entire recent boom phase in the AM sector has been catalyzed by the rapidly advancing engineering requirements of transportation technology’s next generation.

