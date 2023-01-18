Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
Retail Apocalypse Continues: JOANN Fabric Shuttering Multiple Stores
Arts and crafts retailer JOANN Fabric has begun shutting down two locations in the United States this month, with four more closures to follow. Despite the closures, the company has reassured its customers that it is not going out of business or having any mass store closures. JOANN Fabric currently has 842 locations and the closures are a part of its “normal business evaluation process” as the company plans to "unveil new stores with updated features and offerings in 2023."
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: New ARPA Grants of $10,000 to $180K are Now Available
Even though the recovery from the pandemic is getting better, there are still tens of thousands of businesses still dealing with its ramifications. In order to address these challenges, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) continues to provide substantial amounts of grant funds for small businesses across the nation. The...
It's mid-January and the Great Lakes are virtually ice-free. That's a problem.
Ice cover is at a near-record low for this time of year. No ice can affect the food web and cause dangerous snowstorms.
Walmart president breaks silence on ‘historically challenging time’ and issues big change warning affecting shoppers
THE Walmart president has admitted that the past year was “historically challenging” for the major retailer. But John Furner warned that it’s vital the supermarket giant continues to evolve if they don’t want to lose customers. Stats reveal that Walmart has more than 200milllion customers across...
Recycling Today
Vinyl Institute launches PVC recycling grant program
The Washington-based Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing manufacturers of vinyl, has announced the formation of the Viability program. VI says this is a first-of-its-kind, industrywide recycling grant program aimed at accelerating postconsumer polyvinyl chloride (PVC) recycling in the country. According to a news release from VI, the...
3DPrint.com
AMS Focus: 3D Printing in Transportation
The past decade or so of investment in additive manufacturing (AM) has, in large part, been a transportation play. It wouldn’t be going too far to say that the entire recent boom phase in the AM sector has been catalyzed by the rapidly advancing engineering requirements of transportation technology’s next generation.
