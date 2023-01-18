Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
Radio Ink
Romero Tapped as CRO at United Stations
United Stations has hired Eric V. Romero to serve as the company’s chief revenue officer. In his role, Romero will oversee the company’s advertising sales efforts, including its traditional radio network, digital audio and video revenue streams available to advertisers and marketers. He succeeds Greg Janoff, who will transition to a consulting role with the company.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
Issue Resolved: Bank Of America Customers Angered By Large Negative Balance On Their Accounts
Millions of Bank of America customers woke up to one of their worst nightmares. A negative account balance. It is worse if you knew there was money in it before. Thousands took to Twitter to let people know they were not the only ones with the issue. The negative balances ranged between $500 to $3,000 and more.
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
Marc Benioff may be right that Salesforce's young, remote employees are hurting the company's productivity. But it's not their fault.
Benioff dismissed remote workers as less productive, but experts in remote work say the way workers are trained and managed can affect that.
msn.com
What Income Level Is Considered Rich?
Earning more money can make it easier to pay the bills, fund your financial goals and spend on hobbies or “fun,” but what income is considered to make you rich? The answer can depend on several factors, including where you live, what type of job you have, how much you save or invest and how you typically spend your money. If you’re looking for help to reach your financial goals and be considered “rich” in your own eyes then consider building a plan and working with a financial advisor.
Lifeist's CannMart Launches Multi-Pack Formats Across Several Cannabis Concentrate Categories In Ontario
CannMart Inc. a wholly owned Canadian cannabis business unit of Lifeist Wellness Inc. NXTTF LFST M, has leveraged market research and consumer insights to introduce several higher margin multi-pack offerings in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store. CannMart made its multi-pack entrance into Ontario with the Roilty Shatter Pack: Catacomb...
Medagadget.com
Airway Management Devices Market (2023-2030) Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors: Medtronic PLC, ICU Medical, Inc., Viggo Medical Devices
Over the course of the projected period, market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the leading players’ increased adoption of inorganic growth tactics including collaborations and agreements. For instance, in July 2022, a U.S.-based medical equipment firm named Securisyn Medical LLC and a company that manufactures medical devices called SunMed, LLC, entered into a strategic manufacturing and distribution collaboration for the global distribution of new airway securement devices.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
Playter Expands BNPL Offerings Enabling Businesses to Use ‘Clever Credit’
Playter now enables businesses to both offer and use buy now, pay later (BNPL). The company has launched its new Paid product that enables its small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients to offer their own customers extended payment terms. This joins the BNPL provider’s Pay product that allows SMBs to receive such terms from their suppliers, Playter said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
wealthinsidermag.com
: Exclusive: Mastercard expands relationship with Citizens in exclusive arrangement
Mastercard Inc. is expanding its partnership with Citizens Financial Group to become the bank’s exclusive payments network, the companies will announce Thursday. The two companies have worked together for more than a decade but will grow their relationship across the debit, credit, and commercial portfolios, as well as in services such as open banking and fraud prevention.
ffnews.com
Grasshopper Partners with Ramp to Provide Small and Mid-Size Business Customers with Access to Corporate Cards and Financial Automation Software
Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, and Ramp, the first finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, today announce a partnership to provide Grasshopper’s clients with access to Ramp’s platform, including its virtual and physical corporate cards, on a referral basis. This strategic collaboration serves as a key component of both organizations’ missions to deliver a superior experience for the small- and mid-sized business economy.
Daversa Partners Continues Expansion of its European Practice
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm, continues to scale its investment in its global practice with the promotion of leaders Billy Garneau, Haleigh Singer, and Jamie Manecky. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005317/en/ For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the founder and funder community around the world. Having worked alongside Tech’s top VC and PE firms, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the throttle on innovation. The company today is an important strategic partner that moves top executives into startup and growth oriented companies.
beckerspayer.com
Optum in the headlines: 7 recent updates
UnitedHealth Group's health services division, Optum, has scored contracts to manage health systems' revenue cycle operations and is expecting double-digit revenue growth in 2023. Here are seven updates about Optum Becker's has reported since Nov. 16. Optum will hire 575 employees from Owensboro (Ky.) Health and will begin managing the...
gamblingnews.com
BCLC Appointed Mark Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business Tech
British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), the corporation conducting gambling on behalf of the province of British Columbia, announced it has appointed Mark Goldberg as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Vice President of Business Technology. Support Operations, Grow Tech. The appointment of Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business...
