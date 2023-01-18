Read full article on original website
State Issuing New Design For Medical Marijuana Cards
New state issued medical marijuana cards will have an updated look. The state Department of Health spokesperson says that all cards printed this year will have a new design. But, officials say previous versions of the cards will remain valid. Essentially, you don’t need to update your card until it’s time for renewal.
State Sees Record Gambling Revenue
New numbers out show a record haul for the gambling industry last year. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says the revenue from all forms of gambling, including slots, table games, sports, and more totaled $5.2 billion. That beats the previous record of $4.7 billion in 2021. Officials say the new...
Davis Makes History As First African American To Hold Position In PA
In addition to the inauguration of Governor Josh Shapiro, earlier this week also marked an historic milestone for another state office. The official introduction of new lieutenant governor Austin Davis, former state representative from Pittsburgh, marks the first time that office has been held by an African American. “Today, the...
Michigan Men Charged With Stealing Vehicles
Two men from Michigan are being charged in connection with the thefts of vehicles from local dealerships. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a three-count superseding indictment named 40-year-old Dorale Doyle of Southfield and 39-year-old Ladon Rogers of Allen Park. Between November of 2021 and August of 2022 the...
Ohio Man Injured In I-79 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday morning on I-79. The two vehicle accident happened around 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lane at the Slippery Rock exit. State police say 44-year-old Christopher Rickles of Ohio was coming from the on-ramp and did not yield to oncoming...
