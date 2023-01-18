Read full article on original website
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Diamond, Of Right-Wing Duo Diamond And Silk, Dies 'Unexpectedly'
Donald Trump announced the news and said Lynette Hardaway, known as Diamond, had died in her North Carolina home.
Psychic Claims Seeing Colors Behind Closed Eyes May Have Significance
This often happens during meditation.
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
Singer Roberta Flack Values Her Green Piano from the Junkyard in Autobiographical Children’s Book
Her parents always encouraged her music and went the extra mile to support her artistry. Singer Roberta Flack is proud of the green piano her father Laron LeRoy gifted her from a junkyard, sharing her story in her new autobiographical children’s book, The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music.
Sundance: How Viral New Yorker Short Story ‘Cat Person’ Became a Modern Dating Horror Movie
Two months before The New Yorker short story “Cat Person” was published in December 2017, The New York Times released its exposé on Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual assault and harassment, and a month later a parade of celebrities would wear all black to the Golden Globes, where a Time’s Up lapel pin was a near-mandatory accessory. Some five years later, a movie about that Weinstein story, She Said, has been released (and bombed) in theaters, the Time’s Up organization has turned into a leaderless shell after the organization advised then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he was facing a...
msn.com
Museum Asks Public to Reinvent a Classic Work of Art, With Wild Results
Girl With a Pearl Earring? More like Guy With an Apple AirPod. The Mauritshuis museum in The Hague put out a call for re-creations of Johannes Vermeer's iconic 17th century painting -- with bizarre and delightful results. Scroll through posts tagged #mygirlwithapearl on Instagram and you'll find more than 4,800...
Chris Lane Admits Having 2 Kids Under 2 Is A ‘Hard Adjustment’: We’re ‘A Little Exhausted’ (Exclusive)
After Chris Lane’s wife, Lauren Lane, gave birth to Baker Lane in Oct. 2022, the couple is now parents to two kids under the age of two (their eldest son, Dutton Lane, turns two in June). “It’s definitely been a hard adjustment, not going to lie!” Chris admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We still feel like we have two babies and they aren’t sleeping very well, so we’re a little exhausted. But all in all, we’re surviving.”
At Blue-Chip Opening for 26-Year-Old Artist Cumwizard69420, Attendees Reacted With Glee and Confusion
On the surface, it is absurd that a 26-year-old self-taught painter who goes by the name Cumwizard69420 has an exhibition titled “The Americans” on view at blue-chip gallery Cheim & Read in New York until March 11. But when viewed in concert with the gallery’s other exhibition, a show of photographs by Diane Arbus depicting residents at a house for the developmentally disabled, “The Americans” can be seen in a different light. Cumwizard69420’s work reflects the chaotic topography of the internet, with subject matter that leans heavily on the scatalogical, the sexual and the pop cultural. When viewed alongside each other, Arbus’s...
‘American Pickers’ Sends Fans Into a Frenzy Sharing Clip With Frank Fritz
Fans of American Pickers are simply over the moon right now as the show shared a clip with Frank Fritz... The post ‘American Pickers’ Sends Fans Into a Frenzy Sharing Clip With Frank Fritz appeared first on Outsider.
Banned Books: Author Jerry Craft on telling stories all kids can identify with
This discussion with Jerry Craft is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. Cartoonist and children's book author Jerry Craft published the Newbery award-winning graphic novel New Kid in 2019. New Kid also won the Coretta Scott King Author Award and the Kirkus Prize.
See How This Midcentury Modern LA Home Honors the Legacy of Its Previous Owners
When Marc Johns and Catherine Gregory began hunting for a new home in 2019, they were initially looking for something with a bit more space. As lovers of midcentury-modern homes with beautiful architecture, they stumbled across a unique listing online, and the photos alone drew them in. Upon kicking off the home-buying process, they soon discovered that the property had a storied past and great significance in the area’s Black history and culture.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
All the AVLR Jewel Highlights in the Winter Show 2023
New York’s annual Winter Show is just around the corner. From Jan. 20 through 29, the Park Avenue Armory (643 Park Avenue) will host some of the country’s best art, antiques, and design objects as well as special events, luncheons, panel discussions, and more. Among the exhibitors, and...
