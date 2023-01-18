ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

crowdfundinsider.com

Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO

Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
InsuranceNewsNet

Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program

NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental,. Construction Pollution. and. Professional Insurance. ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by. will move to Distinguished. Business...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fortuna Finance Launches Home Sale Assurance Program

﻿New company’s program provides guaranteed purchase offer for sellers. Fortuna Finance, a Chicago-based provider of products and services that streamline the home sales process, announced the official launch of its business on Thursday. It also announced a program to help real estate agents and mortgage lenders provide homebuyers...
TheConversationCanada

Why your company needs an innovation strategy in 2023

Almost a decade ago, Harvard Business School professor Gary Pisano famously wrote that companies should consider creating an innovation strategy. Today, an innovation strategy is not just an optional nice thing to have — it’s a requirement for companies that want to be successful. With significant post-pandemic inflation and interest rates climbing to new highs, the big banks are warning of a recession in 2023. This, coupled with the longstanding impacts of intense global competition, fickle consumers, rigorous regulation, environmental degradation and disruptive technologies, has companies looking to make the most of these uncertain times. An innovation strategy is exactly how...
The Associated Press

The Marygold Companies Names Timothy M. Rooney President of Fintech Subsidiary - Marygold & Co.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- The Marygold Companies, Inc. (“TMC,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm, today announced the appointment of Timothy M. Rooney as President of Marygold & Co., a wholly owned subsidiary created to develop and offer a unique mobile banking app built around a unified platform for spending, receiving, saving and investing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005111/en/ Timothy M. Rooney, newly appointed President of Marygold & Co. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
foodlogistics.com

Warehouse Space Constraints, Industry Consolidation, Labor Crises Drive 3PLs to Automate

Despite facing continued challenges of capacity constraints, labor shortages and rising operational costs, 94% of third-party logistics (3PL) providers reported an increase in sales within their last measurement period, an increase from the 88% who reported the same in 2021. “The growth of 3PLs and the acceleration of 4PL business...
thediwire.com

LPL Financial Expands Board of Directors with Addition of Albert Ko

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced that Albert Ko has been elected to the company’s board of directors as an additional independent director. Ko serves as chief executive officer of Early Warning Services, LLC, a financial technology company owned by seven of the country’s...
crowdfundinsider.com

Bahrain based Fintech IPS Extends its Collaboration with BPC

Payment solutions provider BPC has extended its collaboration with Bahrain-based International Payment Services B.S.C (IPS), a third party payments processing and payments firm. As part of the agreement, BPC will allow IPS “to extend the use of its open system e-payment platform ‘SmartVista’.”. Headquartered in Bahrain and...
HeySoCal

Google announces layoffs, slashes 12,000 jobs

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, which has offices in Los Angeles, is cutting about 12,000 jobs from its global workforce, it was announced Friday, affecting about 6% of the company’s employees. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai wrote an email to Google employees on the company’s news blog Friday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

Deal Box’s venture arm to invest $125M in startups using web3 technology

Deal Box, a capital markets advisory and token offering packaging platform, has launched its venture arm with plans to invest $125 million in startups using web3 technology, the company shared Wednesday. “We believe in the transformative power of web3, and we plan to invest in both web3 startups and companies...
conceptcarz.com

Hyundai and Lopez Negrete Communications Introduce First Bilingual Campaign Focused on 'The Miles that Unite Us'

The New Anthemic Brand Creative Campaign Crosses Over Cultures Aimed at General and Hispanic Audiences. Hyundai Motor America has developed its first bilingual creative campaign with U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications. The campaign highlights a unifying anthemic brand message capturing that no matter how far apart we might be, where we go or where we come from, it is the miles that we spend together that make memories and bring us together.
coinjournal.net

Koinos announces $500K seed round led by Blockchain Founders Fund

Koinos is a free-to-use blockchain developed by a group that also helped create the Steem blockchain. The Koinos Group said the Blockchain Founders Fund led the seed round, with blockchain gaming platform Splinterlands participating. Koinos will use the funds to build Koinos Pro, a software product set to help developers...
foodlogistics.com

L.I.N.K.| Crafting Company Culture in a 3PL World

Join the L.I.N.K. podcast as managing editor Alexis Mizell-Pleasant sits down with Frank Dreischarf, vice president of supply chain solutions at R2 Logistics, to discuss ways to incorporate a diverse and influential company culture into the industry and why it’s important. This is part of a 3-part series with R2 Logistics addressing company culture, improvement strategy during supply chain disruption and the benefits of LTL & TMS today.
fintechfutures.com

The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy

‌Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Heidi Wicker on Adapting the Law for FinTech Innovations

Attorney at Law Magazine sat down with Stinson LLP’s fintech, payments and financial products team co-chair and partner Heidi Wicker to discuss her career and the trends she’s seeing in her practice. Wicker advises money services businesses, financial institutions, payment processors, multi-national retailers and technology companies on a range of electronic payments, banking, and e-commerce matters.
Agriculture Online

Bayer announces collaboration with Oerth Bio

Bayer and agricultural biotech company Oerth Bio will collaborate to develop the next generation of sustainable crop protection products. Founded in 2019 by Bayer’s impact investment arm, Leaps by Bayer, and Arvinas, Oerth Bio has patented the PROTAC protein degradation technology. This unique protein degradation technology provides an innovative...

