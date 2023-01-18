Read full article on original website
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program
NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental,. Construction Pollution. and. Professional Insurance. ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by. will move to Distinguished. Business...
Davos 2023: Convert offices to homes to curb housing crisis-panel
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Empty offices globally should be converted to apartments to address a growing housing crisis in many countries, property executives told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Fortuna Finance Launches Home Sale Assurance Program
New company’s program provides guaranteed purchase offer for sellers. Fortuna Finance, a Chicago-based provider of products and services that streamline the home sales process, announced the official launch of its business on Thursday. It also announced a program to help real estate agents and mortgage lenders provide homebuyers...
Meet the 'zillennials,' who grew up online, live with their parents, and have retailers chasing their disposable income
Zillennials, or zennials, sit on the cusp of millennials and Gen Z. What makes them unique from their older and younger peers is their spending power.
Why your company needs an innovation strategy in 2023
Almost a decade ago, Harvard Business School professor Gary Pisano famously wrote that companies should consider creating an innovation strategy. Today, an innovation strategy is not just an optional nice thing to have — it’s a requirement for companies that want to be successful. With significant post-pandemic inflation and interest rates climbing to new highs, the big banks are warning of a recession in 2023. This, coupled with the longstanding impacts of intense global competition, fickle consumers, rigorous regulation, environmental degradation and disruptive technologies, has companies looking to make the most of these uncertain times. An innovation strategy is exactly how...
The Marygold Companies Names Timothy M. Rooney President of Fintech Subsidiary - Marygold & Co.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- The Marygold Companies, Inc. (“TMC,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm, today announced the appointment of Timothy M. Rooney as President of Marygold & Co., a wholly owned subsidiary created to develop and offer a unique mobile banking app built around a unified platform for spending, receiving, saving and investing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005111/en/ Timothy M. Rooney, newly appointed President of Marygold & Co. (Photo: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
Warehouse Space Constraints, Industry Consolidation, Labor Crises Drive 3PLs to Automate
Despite facing continued challenges of capacity constraints, labor shortages and rising operational costs, 94% of third-party logistics (3PL) providers reported an increase in sales within their last measurement period, an increase from the 88% who reported the same in 2021. “The growth of 3PLs and the acceleration of 4PL business...
thediwire.com
LPL Financial Expands Board of Directors with Addition of Albert Ko
LPL Financial Holdings Inc., the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced that Albert Ko has been elected to the company’s board of directors as an additional independent director. Ko serves as chief executive officer of Early Warning Services, LLC, a financial technology company owned by seven of the country’s...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bahrain based Fintech IPS Extends its Collaboration with BPC
Payment solutions provider BPC has extended its collaboration with Bahrain-based International Payment Services B.S.C (IPS), a third party payments processing and payments firm. As part of the agreement, BPC will allow IPS “to extend the use of its open system e-payment platform ‘SmartVista’.”. Headquartered in Bahrain and...
Google announces layoffs, slashes 12,000 jobs
Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, which has offices in Los Angeles, is cutting about 12,000 jobs from its global workforce, it was announced Friday, affecting about 6% of the company’s employees. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai wrote an email to Google employees on the company’s news blog Friday...
TechCrunch
Deal Box’s venture arm to invest $125M in startups using web3 technology
Deal Box, a capital markets advisory and token offering packaging platform, has launched its venture arm with plans to invest $125 million in startups using web3 technology, the company shared Wednesday. “We believe in the transformative power of web3, and we plan to invest in both web3 startups and companies...
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai and Lopez Negrete Communications Introduce First Bilingual Campaign Focused on 'The Miles that Unite Us'
The New Anthemic Brand Creative Campaign Crosses Over Cultures Aimed at General and Hispanic Audiences. Hyundai Motor America has developed its first bilingual creative campaign with U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications. The campaign highlights a unifying anthemic brand message capturing that no matter how far apart we might be, where we go or where we come from, it is the miles that we spend together that make memories and bring us together.
coinjournal.net
Koinos announces $500K seed round led by Blockchain Founders Fund
Koinos is a free-to-use blockchain developed by a group that also helped create the Steem blockchain. The Koinos Group said the Blockchain Founders Fund led the seed round, with blockchain gaming platform Splinterlands participating. Koinos will use the funds to build Koinos Pro, a software product set to help developers...
Major change for shoppers as Dollar General partners with popular cash back company – it’s good news for those on budget
A NEW partnership may help shoppers that are looking to cut costs. Dollar General is partnering with Ibotta, a tech company, that will offer cash-back options to all customers. While inflation rates have fallen from the extreme high of 9.1 percent in June 2022, it’s still very high. According...
foodlogistics.com
L.I.N.K.| Crafting Company Culture in a 3PL World
Join the L.I.N.K. podcast as managing editor Alexis Mizell-Pleasant sits down with Frank Dreischarf, vice president of supply chain solutions at R2 Logistics, to discuss ways to incorporate a diverse and influential company culture into the industry and why it’s important. This is part of a 3-part series with R2 Logistics addressing company culture, improvement strategy during supply chain disruption and the benefits of LTL & TMS today.
fintechfutures.com
The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
2 top executives at consulting giant McKinsey broke down 3 ways Gen Z is transforming the workplace
"Gen Z is comfortable with the idea of change through structure," McKinsey's chief marketing officer, Tracy Francis, said.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Heidi Wicker on Adapting the Law for FinTech Innovations
Attorney at Law Magazine sat down with Stinson LLP’s fintech, payments and financial products team co-chair and partner Heidi Wicker to discuss her career and the trends she’s seeing in her practice. Wicker advises money services businesses, financial institutions, payment processors, multi-national retailers and technology companies on a range of electronic payments, banking, and e-commerce matters.
Agriculture Online
Bayer announces collaboration with Oerth Bio
Bayer and agricultural biotech company Oerth Bio will collaborate to develop the next generation of sustainable crop protection products. Founded in 2019 by Bayer’s impact investment arm, Leaps by Bayer, and Arvinas, Oerth Bio has patented the PROTAC protein degradation technology. This unique protein degradation technology provides an innovative...
