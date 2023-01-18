Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Does Quay Walker Have a Problem?

Aaron Rodgers wants to play to win another Super Bowl, should he return to football in 2023, but put his future in the hands of the Green Bay Packers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback put the ball in the team’s court as far as the plan for next season. Rodgers has yet to decide if he wants to return for another season after the Packers missed the playoffs, following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on the final weekend of the regular season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO