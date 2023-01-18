Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Does Quay Walker Have a Problem?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Aaron Rodgers Makes His 2023 Intentions Clear, Puts Ball in Packers Court
Aaron Rodgers wants to play to win another Super Bowl, should he return to football in 2023, but put his future in the hands of the Green Bay Packers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback put the ball in the team’s court as far as the plan for next season. Rodgers has yet to decide if he wants to return for another season after the Packers missed the playoffs, following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on the final weekend of the regular season.
Aaron Rodgers reveals what it would take for him to return to Packers
Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide whether he will play in the NFL next season, and the star quarterback is once again leaving all of his options open. Rodgers discussed his future during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He emphatically stated that he has no interest in being part of a rebuild... The post Aaron Rodgers reveals what it would take for him to return to Packers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Report: Big Name Mentioned For Dolphins Defensive Coordinator
Defense was the Miami Dolphins' Achilles heel in 2022 and after the team gave up 34 points in their first playoff game in five years, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer paid for it with his job. Miami fired Boyer after three years from the team and will give head coach Mike McDaniel the chance to ...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Christian Watson's Season, Potential
"I don’t think there’s anything this guy can’t do. I really believe that, and if he approaches the offseason the way I think he’ll approach it, I think we’ll see an even better version of him next year," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Christian Watson.
Five possible Aaron Rodgers destinations this NFL offseason
Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay?. The Packers quarterback had an emotional exit from Lambeau Field after his season ended with a Week 18 loss, and – stop me if you’ve heard this one before – he’s remained cryptic ever since. Rodgers...
2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL
The 2023 NFL Draft has four QB prospects at the top and Todd McShay predicts one will become the Steph Curry of football. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday
When the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Andy Reid, they turned to one of his former pupils to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Doug Pederson's success story, from Philadelphia to present-day Jacksonville, hasn't taken Reid by surprise. "Tremendous coaching job, phenomenal coaching job. I'd imagine he's up for Coach of the Year," Reid said Tuesday. "His performance, how he's resurrected that program there -- that's not an easy...
QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search
Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that." The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the...
Reports: Cowboys signing K Tristan Vizcaino
The Dallas Cowboys are signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, an insurance policy in the event of another meltdown by Brett Maher. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones hinted at such a move on Tuesday. Maher made NFL history in the NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, with four missed extra-point attempts. According to Elias, Maher became the first...
Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series
Three 2022 playoff teams will need passports next season as part of the NFL's International Series. The NFL announced five of the teams involved in the games Thursday, including the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans playing home games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams made previous trips to London, Buffalo in 2015 and the Titans in 2018. "The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative,"...
MVP-level Patrick Mahomes driving Chiefs' Super mission
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows Super Bowl chemistry when he sees it. Spagnuolo's Chiefs defense had 55.0 sacks in 2022 but flies under the radar alongside the three-tent show led by MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and fellow All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Spagnuolo has the challenge of slowing down the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, a break from the practice prep and trying to contain Mahomes. ...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Denver Broncos during a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Tristan Vizcaino (2) kicks a field goal during the second half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Bears Reportedly Pursuing Packers Assistant
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Bears are seeking permission to talk to Packers DBs coach Jerry Gray.
NFL: International Series-San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Nov 21, 2022; Mexico City, MEXICO; A stadium sign announces the game s attendance during the fourth quarter between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
