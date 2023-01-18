Read full article on original website
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
“If Rachel telling her truth on my show was going to cost me my job there, I would have taken that” - Matt Barnes confesses he risked his job at ESPN for Rachel Nichols
Matt Barnes recently revealed he risked it all for Rachel Nichols to speak her truth about her firing from ESPN
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Head to Utah to Take on the Scrappy Jazz
Last Matchup: 11/21/22 – LAC 121 – UTAH 114 | Norman Powell: 30 PTS – Jordan Clarkson 26 PTS. The Jazz and Clippers are meeting for the 16th time over the last three seasons (including playoffs), with Utah holding an 8-7 advantage so far in the matchup over that span. Only the Mavericks (8) have more wins against Utah than Los Angeles since 2020-21.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers
Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
Sporting News
How to watch LeBron James vs. Ja Morant: Lakers vs. Grizzlies start time, TV channel, live stream
The hottest team in the NBA is taking its winning streak to the West Coast. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will look to win their 12th consecutive game on Friday night when they face LeBron James and the Lakers. Memphis is coming off an exciting 115-114 victory against the Cavaliers and will attempt to carry that momentum into a five-game road trip.
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
