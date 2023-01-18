ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Head to Utah to Take on the Scrappy Jazz

Last Matchup: 11/21/22 – LAC 121 – UTAH 114 | Norman Powell: 30 PTS – Jordan Clarkson 26 PTS. The Jazz and Clippers are meeting for the 16th time over the last three seasons (including playoffs), with Utah holding an 8-7 advantage so far in the matchup over that span. Only the Mavericks (8) have more wins against Utah than Los Angeles since 2020-21.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers

Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents

A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.

