Aaron Rodgers Says He Can Win MVP Again in ‘Right Situation’

Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Aaron Rodgers gives huge update on playing future
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t appear ready yet to make a decision on his playing future. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has a decision to make this off-season. Rodgers could potentially come back to the Packers to play his 19th season with the team. He could also request a trade and he could even retire. Right now Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers gives huge update on playing future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Aaron Rodgers on next move: ‘I just need some time right now’
The Green Bay Packers got an early start to the offseason, and now all eyes are on what’s next for their franchise quarterback. According to the man himself, it could be a little while before any decision is made. “I just need some time right now,” Aaron Rodgers said...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Offers Sobering Dak Prescott Prediction
Shannon Sharpe had an interesting perspective on the Cowboys QB. Shannon Sharpe sits across from Skip Bayless every weekday morning. Overall, he and Skip have some great chemistry, even when they appear to be fighting. Sharpe certainly makes the show entertaining, and his anti-Cowboys rhetoric always seems to annoy Bayless.
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday
When the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Andy Reid, they turned to one of his former pupils to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Doug Pederson's success story, from Philadelphia to present-day Jacksonville, hasn't taken Reid by surprise. "Tremendous coaching job, phenomenal coaching job. I'd imagine he's up for Coach of the Year," Reid said Tuesday. "His performance, how he's resurrected that program there -- that's not an easy...
Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday
The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session. Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early. While it's still early in the week, ...
Dak Prescott, Cowboys confront 49ers in playoff rivalry renewal
Nobody needs to warn the Dallas Cowboys this would be the wrong week for offensive line issues. But health is not assured for the front wall of the Cowboys (13-5) as they prepare to tackle the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) in an NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. "We basically have to game plan around him a little bit more," left guard Connor McGovern said of facing...
Superstar QBs headline battle between Bengals, Bills
Pro Bowl quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were slated to have their initial confrontation earlier this month. But Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest emergency postponed that battle after nine-plus minutes. Instead, the two gunslingers will have their first official duel on a much bigger stage when the second-seeded Buffalo Bills entertain the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday afternoon at Orchard Park, N.Y. ...
QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search
Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that." The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Miami Dolphins during a wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
WHAS 11
Where will Aaron Rodgers be next season? | Locked On NFL
GREEN BAY, Wis. — If 2022 was the final image of Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, it was a disappointing one. Rodgers, who won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021, took a step back this year as his team went just 8-9 and missed the playoffs after losing the final game of the regular season to NFC North rival Detroit.
Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series
Three 2022 playoff teams will need passports next season as part of the NFL's International Series. The NFL announced five of the teams involved in the games Thursday, including the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans playing home games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams made previous trips to London, Buffalo in 2015 and the Titans in 2018. "The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative,"...
