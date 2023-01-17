ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Replay: Brother Martin, Dutchtown win High School Bowling Invitational titles

BATON ROUGE – Brother Martin has won six of the last seven boys bowling state championships, but had never won the annual High School Invitational tournament. That changed Saturday when the Crusaders defeated Archbishop Shaw 3-1 in the best-of-five championship match of the event, which has teams bowling in a Baker format in which five bowlers each bowl two frames of a game.
GEISMAR, LA
Basketball: St. Paul’s pulls away late in win over Slidell

Entering the start of District 6-5A play Friday night, St. Paul’s was a hot team. The Wolves stayed hot, opening league competition with a 66-52 boys basketball win at Slidell for their fifth consecutive victory overall. St. Paul’s jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter but Slidell...
SLIDELL, LA
Strong second half propels Lions over Texas A&M-Commerce

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team hit on 60% of its shots in the second half, leading to a 52-point outburst in the final 20 minutes which helped overcome a good-shooting night from Texas A&M-Commerce as the SLU Lions beat the TAMUC Lions 79-73 Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
HAMMOND, LA
Cowgirls extend winning streak with win over Nicholls

LAKE CHARLES- McNeese women’s basketball extended its winning streak to three games Saturday with a 70-62 win over Nicholls. It was the second straight win over the Colonels in two days after the Cowgirls defeated the Colonels 77-68 in Thibodaux on Thursday. McNeese (7-11, 4-3 SL) was led in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Privateers start fast, hold off late Northwestern State rally

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (3-13, 2-5) were not to be denied as they turned away a late rally and held strong for a 70-59 win over the Northwestern State Lady Demons on Saturday at the Lakefront Arena. The win moves New Orleans to 9-1 in their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Southeastern gives TAMU-Commerce first Southland women’s hoops loss

HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team handed Texas A&M-Commerce its first Southland Conference loss 46-42, Saturday in the University Center. Southeastern (10-7, 5-2 Southland) defeated TAMU-C (8-10, 6-1 Southland) and the reigning SLC women’s basketball player of the week in DesiRay Kernal, at home...
HAMMOND, LA
Girls Bowling: Chapelle, AOL, Mount Carmel claim Thursday wins

Archbishop Chapelle got off to a quick start and didn’t look back in a 26-1 girls bowling victory Thursday over Patrick Taylor at Westside Lanes. Olivia Bares and Elizabeth Hamilton each fired opening 215 games as the Chipmunks (2-0) had a 1,015 team game, then followed up with a 986 in game two.
METAIRIE, LA
Nicholls pulls clear late for 73-64 win over McNeese

THIBODAUX – Nicholls used several bursts of scoring throughout its game against McNeese on Thursday night but it was its defense in the final four minutes that allowed the Colonels to pull out a 73-64 win in Southland Conference action. The loss was the fourth straight for the Cowboys...
THIBODAUX, LA
Phillip Hurst elevated to Recruiting Coordinator for UNO Baseball

NEW ORLEANS – Phillip Hurst has been announced as the new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the New Orleans Privateers baseball team ahead of the 2023 season. Hurst, who was originally brought in over the fall, was elevated to the position of recruiting coordinator. Hurst replaces Brett Stewart...
LOUISIANA STATE
Southeastern, Frank Scelfo agree to contract extension through 2029

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University head football coach Frank Scelfo has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029 season, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Friday. The extension is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. “We’re very excited to announce...
HAMMOND, LA
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson, Jr. takes walk-on offer at LSU

Brian Kelly has proven that he will add to the talent on his roster anyway he can, both through the transfer portal and traditional high school recruiting. The LSU coach may have had one of the more successful experiences Thursday by landing the best cornerback in the Greater New Orleans Metro area as a preferred walk-on.
BATON ROUGE, LA

