BATON ROUGE – Brother Martin has won six of the last seven boys bowling state championships, but had never won the annual High School Invitational tournament. That changed Saturday when the Crusaders defeated Archbishop Shaw 3-1 in the best-of-five championship match of the event, which has teams bowling in a Baker format in which five bowlers each bowl two frames of a game.

GEISMAR, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO