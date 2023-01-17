Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Read full article on original website
Related
Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients
CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
Illinois Business Journal
Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer assistance program with additional $8 million
Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. Governor JB Pritzker recently announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the “Opening Doors” or “Abriendo...
25newsnow.com
Pritzker relaunches homebuyer assistance program
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A homebuyer assistance program was relaunched by Governor Pritzker in an effort to help lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers. The ‘Opening Doors’ program offers $6,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment or closing costs. This latest round...
proclaimerscv.com
In March, SNAP Benefits Will Reach Their Pre-Pandemic Levels
Starting in March 2023, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments will be at pre-pandemic levels. According to the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) issued the declaration on Tuesday. Two million individuals and one million households in Illinois will be affected by these...
Some childcare providers forced to close after not getting paychecks from state
CHICAGO — Some Illinois childcare providers have been forced to close their doors after they did not receive their paychecks from the state. Childcare workers across the state are still waiting for their monthly paychecks, which they should have received at the beginning of January. But 19 days later and many are unable to pay […]
Illinois adds 33 marijuana transporter licenses to growing network
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that it closed the 2022 application pool for marijuana licensing by issuing 33 transporter licenses. Transporter licensees are the ones who are approved to deliver marijuana and marijuana-infused products from growers and infusers to dispensaries. With this latest round of approved licensees, the […]
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Illinois? Here's an Explanation
If you've tried to purchase eggs recently and were surprised by the costs, you're not alone. The national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November, up from $1.72 a year earlier, according to the latest government data. And while overall food prices fell from November to December, egg prices soared 25%.
178% increase in Autism Spectrum Disorder since 2000: Families struggling to find necessary services in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - The rate of autism among American children is rising and showing no signs of slowing down. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 30 eight-year-old children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, a 52% increase from 2017 and a staggering 178% increase since 2000. This rise has put an increased demand for services, leaving families struggling to find necessary treatments and interventions.
Looking to Get an Illinois REAL ID? Here's What You Will Need
While the deadline for Illinoisans to receive their REAL ID has been extended by two years, many residents are still looking to get their updated ID cards ahead of the eventual change. Under REAL ID requirements, a driver's license will no longer be an acceptable form of identification for domestic...
Michigan Daily
New U-M research finds almost one-third of adults with chronic pain use cannabis as treatment
According to a University of Michigan study, 31% of adults with chronic pain reported having used cannabis as a form of treatment. Of this group, over half reported the use of cannabis led to a decrease in the use of prescription opioid, prescription non-opioid and over-the-counter pain medications. The research...
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
5-2-1-0: Numbers that can help with the obesity crisis in Central Illinois
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Weight loss diets and surgeries used to be worries that didn’t live in childhood. Now, doctors said obesity in children and teenagers is becoming more common, and it’s happening in Central Illinois, too. The days of seeing childhood obesity as a personal problem are behind us, said the American Academy of […]
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
1470 WMBD
Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end
CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
When Tax Filing Season Officially Begins in Illinois and Why This Year's Deadline is Different
Illinois taxpayers will soon be able to file their tax returns, but for those who don't get an early jump, there's some good news this year. Here's what you should know about the 2023 tax season. When can I start filing my taxes?. Tax filing season officially begins on Jan....
wjol.com
SNAP Benefits To Drop In March
SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states across the country have already ended their SNAP emergency allotments ahead of the federal change, while Illinois will sustain benefits through February. With the end of emergency benefits, SNAP participants will see benefits reduced anywhere from 95 to 250-dollars per person per month.
Illinois lawmaker introduces bill to create regulated psychedelic therapy program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill introduced in the State Capitol would create a regulated psychedelic therapy program. Under the proposal, known as the Illinois CURE Act, only people 18 or older can seek this treatment, which will only be available at licensed facilities. “You don’t get a prescription from a doctor and go home […]
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
wcbu.org
Gordon-Booth's bill guaranteeing all Illinois workers paid leave heads to governor's desk
A bill heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk guarantees 40 hours, or five days, of paid leave for every worker in Illinois. The bill’s path to law has been lengthy and contentious since it was first introduced in 2019. State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, is a part of...
Illinois Residents Give Honest Reviews Of Their Jail Experiences
When you go to a restaurant or hotel and receive excellent service, you might just show your appreciation by posting a review online for staff and future customers to read. The same thing applies when you have a negative experience somewhere and you want everyone to know your frustrations. A website called Yelp is one place people go to share their experiences.
Comments / 2