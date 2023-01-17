ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels

By MyRadioLink
1043theparty.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Chicago

Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients

CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer assistance program with additional $8 million

Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. Governor JB Pritzker recently announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the “Opening Doors” or “Abriendo...
25newsnow.com

Pritzker relaunches homebuyer assistance program

ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A homebuyer assistance program was relaunched by Governor Pritzker in an effort to help lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers. The ‘Opening Doors’ program offers $6,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment or closing costs. This latest round...
ILLINOIS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

In March, SNAP Benefits Will Reach Their Pre-Pandemic Levels

Starting in March 2023, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments will be at pre-pandemic levels. According to the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) issued the declaration on Tuesday. Two million individuals and one million households in Illinois will be affected by these...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois adds 33 marijuana transporter licenses to growing network

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that it closed the 2022 application pool for marijuana licensing by issuing 33 transporter licenses. Transporter licensees are the ones who are approved to deliver marijuana and marijuana-infused products from growers and infusers to dispensaries. With this latest round of approved licensees, the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Edy Zoo

178% increase in Autism Spectrum Disorder since 2000: Families struggling to find necessary services in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - The rate of autism among American children is rising and showing no signs of slowing down. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 30 eight-year-old children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, a 52% increase from 2017 and a staggering 178% increase since 2000. This rise has put an increased demand for services, leaving families struggling to find necessary treatments and interventions.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items

Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end

CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

SNAP Benefits To Drop In March

SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states across the country have already ended their SNAP emergency allotments ahead of the federal change, while Illinois will sustain benefits through February. With the end of emergency benefits, SNAP participants will see benefits reduced anywhere from 95 to 250-dollars per person per month.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Illinois Residents Give Honest Reviews Of Their Jail Experiences

When you go to a restaurant or hotel and receive excellent service, you might just show your appreciation by posting a review online for staff and future customers to read. The same thing applies when you have a negative experience somewhere and you want everyone to know your frustrations. A website called Yelp is one place people go to share their experiences.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy