Kimberly Ann Kilpela
Kimberly Ann Kilpela, 53, of Grand Island, Florida, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, she moved to Grand Island in 1997 from West Bloomfield, Michigan. Kim was a member of Faith Lutheran Church of Eustis, Florida. She loved Winnie the Pooh, The Queen and the Royal Family, history, and playing softball.
Dorothy Jean Brading Kaiser
Dorothy Jean Brading Kaiser, 88, of Leesburg, Florida passed away January 5, 2023 of natural causes. Dorothy was born on September 23, 1934 to Herman Elmer Brading & Mattie Leon Cooley in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She earned her teaching certificate in 1958 and taught third grade, her favorite, until 1969. She was a stay at home mom until 1974. She was then employed as a Trust Officer with SunTrust for the next 15 years. Dorothy enjoyed bowling, racquetball, and tennis but, above all she Loved her Family.
Jesse R. Crawford
Jesse R. Crawford, 96, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2023. He was born September 25, 1926 in Heuvelton, New York to Jesse and Bessie (Stevens) Crawford. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School and served in the United States Air Force in the 9th Air Force bomb...
Ap Edward Hurley Jr.
Ap Edward Hurley Jr. passed away on Tuesday January 17, 2023, in Tavares, Florida. He was born on November 17, 1934, to his parents Ap and Margaret Hurley in Kitts, Kentucky. Junior moved to the Lake County area in 1977. He was a member of the United States Air Force working as a flight engineer. He was known for his love of working. He would do yard work, mechanical work, chop trees, and loved to mow the lawn. He also owned and operated his own towing business Hurley’s Towing.
Suspect tracked down in brazen theft attempt at jewelry kiosk at Lake Square Mall
A suspect has been arrested in a brazen attempt to steal jewelry from a kiosk at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. Craig Austin Campbell, 31, of Weirsdale, had been sought by both Leesburg police and Lake County sheriff’s deputies for the burglary of the Gold Center shop at the mall as well as the theft of gold, diamonds and jewelry valued at $7,705 from the Carlton Collection booth at Renninger’s Flea Market in Mount Dora. He is also suspected of stealing a chainsaw from Lowe’s home improvement in Leesburg.
Stabbing victim airlifted after attack on Main Street in Leesburg
A suspect with a lengthy criminal history was arrested after stabbing a man on Main Street in Leesburg. Leesburg officers were dispatched at about 3 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of West Main Street when a 911 call was received regarding a stabbing at that location. Officers made contact with the victim who was suffering from a stab wound on the top left side of his rib cage according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail
A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Tavares woman found living in squalor with malnourished Husky
A Tavares woman was charged with child neglect and animal cruelty after being discovered living in a cockroach- and maggot-infested home with animal feces and urine all over the place. A Tavares police officer responded Saturday to a home on Hunterwood Lane and met with a state Division of Children...
Leesburg man arrested after high-speed chase
A Leesburg man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. A Eustis police officer was on traffic patrol on Jan. 13 when he saw a white pickup truck traveling east on McDonald Avenue at nearly 70 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. The officer activated his lights and siren and began pursuing the speeding truck. The driver kept going and then accelerated into the Parkview apartments parking lot 1482 E. McDonald Ave. and finally came to a stop.
Woman charged with burning down grandfather’s house in money spat
A 23-year-old Eustis woman previously arrested for battering an elderly person is back behind bars after she admitted to setting a fire that burned down her grandfather’s home. Autumn Rose Walker was charged with first-degree arson in connection with Monday’s blaze, which destroyed the residence at 2220 Titcomb St....
Homeless man accused of pulling knife on hospital security officers
A homeless man was arrested for allegedly pulling a knife on two security officers at AdventHealth Waterman. A Tavares police officer was dispatched at 4:23 a.m. Saturday to the hospital, located at 1000 Waterman Way. While on the way, the officer was informed the suspect was 36-year-old William Ray Turner, who he was familiar with from previous interactions, according to the police report.
Suspect arrested after allegedly strangling woman in fight over cell phone
A 43-year-old Groveland woman is accused of strangling another woman during an argument that started when the victim wouldn’t let her use her cell phone. A witness told a Groveland police officer she was talking with the victim in the living room on Saturday morning when Shayla Talesha Rodgers came from the backroom with an attitude wanting to use the victim’s phone. The victim told Rodgers she was trying to show the witness something on her phone and she would let Rodgers use it when she was done, according to the police report.
