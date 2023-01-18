Hella Cocktail Co.’s co-founder Jomaree Pinkard is celebrating his recent appointment to CEO and managing director for Pronghorn, an independent company dedicated to expanding diversity within the spirits industry by cultivating and investing in the next generation of Black founders, executives and entrepreneurs following the announcement of Pronghorn’s most recent capital investment in Hella Cocktail Co. “I know I speak for the entire team and myself when I say we are looking forward to welcoming Jomaree to Pronghorn,” says Pronghorn co-founder Dia Simms. “Jomaree shares the same modern, disruptive approach to building companies as we do at Pronghorn, making him the...

1 DAY AGO