salestechstar.com
Nasuni Appoints Pete Agresta as Chief Revenue Officer
File Data Services Leader Adds Former Pure Storage Sales Executive for Next Stage of Growth. Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, today announced the company has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Pete Agresta to the position of chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Agresta will oversee Nasuni’s worldwide sales organization as well as strategic alliances and channel programs to expand and scale the company’s global revenue-generating activities.
salestechstar.com
IMS/OMS Leader Linnworks Appoints Retail & Supply Chain Technology Leader Chris Timmer as New CEO to Accelerate Company’s Next Stage of Growth
Experienced software and supply chain management leader brings a track record of success to accelerate Linnworks’ growth. Linnworks, the leading global provider of e-commerce enablement and operations management software solutions to omnichannel sellers, announced that the company has appointed retail, technology and supply chain industry leader Chris Timmer as its new chief executive officer to lead the company through its next stage of growth. Timmer will also join Linnworks’ board of directors.
salestechstar.com
Orgvue Appoints Oliver Shaw as Chief Executive Officer
Shaw steps into the leadership role immediately as the company continues to focus on growth and driving transformational business outcomes for customers. Orgvue, the enterprise organizational design and workforce planning software platform, has today announced the appointment of Oliver Shaw to the position of Chief Executive Officer. In position from...
financemagnates.com
Fiona Richards Joins PrimaryBid as Chief Operating Officer
PrimaryBid, a fintech company from the capital markets industry, has appointed Fiona Richards as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). She brings over 25 years of financial markets experience gained from the biggest investment banking brands in the world. PrimaryBid Appoints new COO. Before joining PrimaryBid, Richards was associated with...
Seraphic Bolsters Leadership Team with Addition of Christof Baumgärtner as Chief Revenue Officer
TEL-AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Seraphic Security today announced the appointment of Christof Baumgärtner as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Baumgärtner will be overseeing business development efforts around the globe while enabling Seraphic’s vision to deliver enterprise-grade browser security to protect organizations worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005069/en/ Christof Baumgärtner, Chief Revenue Officer, Seraphic Security (Photo: Business Wire)
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
Amazon and Microsoft’s big layoffs aren’t solving the talent shortage, EY CEO says
Despite historic numbers of layoffs, the pool of tech talent isn't as big as you'd think, says EY CEO Carmine Di Sibio. The boom of presumably now available tech industry workers either doesn’t exist or is just completely elusive to Ernst & Young Chief Executive Officer Carmine Di Sibio.
salestechstar.com
Aidéo Technologies Adds to Revenue Cycle and Coding Expertise with Addition of Marcia Leighton
Leighton Joins Seasoned Revenue Cycle Management Team As Aidéo Prepares Expansion Into New Specialty Areas For Autonomous Medical Coding. Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today the addition of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Executive Marcia Leighton. With...
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
salestechstar.com
SimiTree Promotes Fuller, Regan, and Skehan to Managing Directors, Hawthorne to Director
SimiTree, a company that provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, has promoted Directors Tiffany Fuller, Wayne Regan, and Kimberly Skehan to Managing Directors and Nicole Hawthorne to Director. All four exemplify innovative and effective leadership...
gamblingnews.com
Sports IQ Hires Industry Experts Neale Deeley and Kristjan Tamlak
As reported by SBC, Tamlak joins SPorts IQ’s team as trading director, while Deeley will serve as the company’s new commercial director. Before joining Sports IQ, Tamlak was a part of Genius Sports. During his tenure with the company, he held the position of head of risk management for three years. His professional tenure also includes positions with the globally recognized companies Pragmatic Play and GiG.
salestechstar.com
Quest Software Strengthens Operational & Market Expertise with Appointment of New Executives
New leadership bolsters Quest’s ability to manage strategic enterprise IT functions while addressing customer computing challenges. Quest Software, a leading global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the appointment of three executives that add a wealth of software, finance and business expertise. Quest promoted Carolyn McCarthy to Chief Operating Officer (COO) alongside her current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company also appointed Matt Deres as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and John Hernandez as GM of the Quest Microsoft Platform Management (MPM) business unit.
helihub.com
Bell appoints new Chief Operating Officer
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) announced that Lisa Atherton, the president & CEO of the Textron Systems segment, has been named to a new role as chief operating officer of the Bell segment. Tom Hammoor, who most recently led Textron Aviation Defense LLC, will succeed Atherton as president & CEO of the Textron Systems segment.
salestechstar.com
Nextbite Names Former Overstock CPO as Chief Digital Officer to Accelerate Innovation of its Restaurant Virtual Brand Offerings
Silicon Valley veteran Vikram Raghavan brings ecommerce success to Nextbite. Nextbite, a leader in digital-first restaurant solutions, announced that Silicon Valley veteran and innovator Vikram Raghavan has joined the firm as Chief Digital Officer. Former Chief Product Officer for Overstock and Chief Technology Officer for C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), Raghavan brings extensive technology, ecommerce and virtual brand expertise to Nextbite. In this new role, he will focus on innovating with strategic digital marketing and related technology.
salestechstar.com
BigCommerce Taps Technology and Ecommerce Veteran Mark Adams to Lead EMEA Growth
Former Attraqt CEO returns to BigCommerce to take EMEA to the next level of enterprise growth and accelerate path to profitability. BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, announced that ecommerce industry veteran Mark Adams will join the company as senior vice president and general manager for EMEA.
salestechstar.com
Retool Welcomes Mark Schaaf as its First COO
Retool, a software development platform, announced that Mark Schaaf has joined the company as its first Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over two decades of experience in the tech industry, including chapters as CTO at Instacart and Thumbtack, and as Senior Engineering Director at Google, Mark brings a uniquely technical perspective to the role.
Best places to work in 2023, according to Glassdoor: Tech still king of the list
Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2023 list features employers across multiple industries, including technology, finance and real estate.
beckersdental.com
5 dental C-suite moves to know
Several dental companies have recently made changes to their C-suite leaders. 1. Dental partnership organization Salt Dental Collective appointed Dylan Bates its new CEO. 2. Tend, a tech-focused dental company, hired Cynthia Hiskes as its first chief people officer. 3. Holyoke, Mass.-based DSO Affinity Dental Management added Mariz Tanious, DDS,...
Hella Cocktail’s Jomaree Pinkard Appointed CEO and Managing Director for Pronghorn
Hella Cocktail Co.’s co-founder Jomaree Pinkard is celebrating his recent appointment to CEO and managing director for Pronghorn, an independent company dedicated to expanding diversity within the spirits industry by cultivating and investing in the next generation of Black founders, executives and entrepreneurs following the announcement of Pronghorn’s most recent capital investment in Hella Cocktail Co. “I know I speak for the entire team and myself when I say we are looking forward to welcoming Jomaree to Pronghorn,” says Pronghorn co-founder Dia Simms. “Jomaree shares the same modern, disruptive approach to building companies as we do at Pronghorn, making him the...
