FourKites Showcases New Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Integration with Zebra Technologies’ Workforce Management Solution to Bring Resilience and Predictability to Retail Supply Chains

“Chatting to industry experts at the end of last year at the GIBS SA Retail Industry Conference – the general consensus was that innovation, flexibility and agility are in the driver’s seat this year. It’s about finding the balance in delivering value vs profitability as well as sourcing locally, bedding down omnichannel strategies and sharpening pencils to prepare for the ‘Amazon Effect’. Building meaningful customer relationships is a chart topper which includes amping up the shopping experience as well as finding the sweet spot in the split between instore and online,” said Mike Smollan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, Smollan.”

2 DAYS AGO