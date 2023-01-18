FourKites Showcases New Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Integration with Zebra Technologies’ Workforce Management Solution to Bring Resilience and Predictability to Retail Supply Chains

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
IMS/OMS Leader Linnworks Appoints Retail & Supply Chain Technology Leader Chris Timmer as New CEO to Accelerate Company’s Next Stage of Growth
Experienced software and supply chain management leader brings a track record of success to accelerate Linnworks’ growth. Linnworks, the leading global provider of e-commerce enablement and operations management software solutions to omnichannel sellers, announced that the company has appointed retail, technology and supply chain industry leader Chris Timmer as its new chief executive officer to lead the company through its next stage of growth. Timmer will also join Linnworks’ board of directors.
salestechstar.com
FourKites Bolsters its Management Team with Supply Chain Industry Veterans
Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announces it has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Vice President of Global Customer Success. FourKites’ leadership position, rapid growth and momentum in the supply chain visibility market continue to make it a destination for top talent in the industry.
salestechstar.com
Magnit Integrated Workforce Management Platform Delivers 366% ROI
Total Economic Impact study found a significant return on investment with Magnit Platform. Magnit (formerly PRO Unlimited), an Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) Platform provider, today released the results of a new commissioned study, “The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Magnit Platform,” conducted by Forrester Consulting. The analysis found that an organization leveraging Magnit Platform to manage its contingent workforce saw a 366% return on investment over three years, $32.3 million in net present value over that same period, and a full investment payback in less than six months.
salestechstar.com
ContractSafe Receives Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital to Fuel Team Expansion and Product Development
ContractSafe, a leading cloud-based contract management platform, announced a $27.5mm strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The investment and partnership will enable ContractSafe to scale its team and release additional products and features designed to streamline contract management for businesses. Five Elms’ investment marks the company’s first institutional capital raise since it was founded seven years ago.
Major change for shoppers as Dollar General partners with popular cash back company – it’s good news for those on budget
A NEW partnership may help shoppers that are looking to cut costs. Dollar General is partnering with Ibotta, a tech company, that will offer cash-back options to all customers. While inflation rates have fallen from the extreme high of 9.1 percent in June 2022, it’s still very high. According...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
salestechstar.com
Venti Technologies Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Appointments to Accelerate Growth
Venti Technologies, the world leader in autonomous supply chain logistics, has appointed two senior leaders to power growth. Roy Quek is advising the company on its market expansion and fast-build strategies. He brings a proven track record as a South East Asian government and business leader, successful private investor, and valued advisor to major private equity and venture capital funds.
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
salestechstar.com
Retailers Rejoice: Study Reveals Untapped Routes to Address Labor Shortages, Save on Freight and Delivery, and Reduce Fuel Emissions
Ricoh-commissioned survey shows massive opportunity to increase convenience and customer satisfaction with Augmented Reality and intelligent lockers. Ricoh USA, Inc. unveiled a study that finds advanced applications, such as intelligent lockers and Augmented Reality (AR), present a promising, largely untapped opportunity for retailers to enhance convenience and ultimately increase customer satisfaction. Surveying more than 2,000 Americans online,* The Harris Poll outlined consumer behaviors and preferences for online purchases, motivating factors for using intelligent lockers to retrieve and return packages, and attitudes about special online tools and apps that enable users to envision products in use before making purchasing decisions.
salestechstar.com
Renfro Brands Taps TrusTrace as its Traceability Provider to Accelerate Sustainable Transformation
By leveraging the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands continues to facilitate compliance with current and future regulations to further drive positive impact in its supply chain. TrusTrace, a global SaaS company with a market-leading platform for product traceability and supply chain transparency in fashion and retail, announced that Renfro Brands, a...
salestechstar.com
Userlane Positioned as The Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Digital Adoption Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Adoption Platform vendors. Userlane, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Userlane as a...
salestechstar.com
Nextbite Names Former Overstock CPO as Chief Digital Officer to Accelerate Innovation of its Restaurant Virtual Brand Offerings
Silicon Valley veteran Vikram Raghavan brings ecommerce success to Nextbite. Nextbite, a leader in digital-first restaurant solutions, announced that Silicon Valley veteran and innovator Vikram Raghavan has joined the firm as Chief Digital Officer. Former Chief Product Officer for Overstock and Chief Technology Officer for C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), Raghavan brings extensive technology, ecommerce and virtual brand expertise to Nextbite. In this new role, he will focus on innovating with strategic digital marketing and related technology.
salestechstar.com
PreciTaste Launches Line of Plug-and-Play Products as They Expand Their Market-Proven Solutions
Company introduces new restaurant solutions to growing number of foodservice sectors. PreciTaste, an industry leader in smart software automation for restaurant operations management, is launching a line of off-the-shelf products that support the crew the moment they are plugged in: Prep Assistant, Planner Assistant, and Station Assistant. Previously focused on large-scale food chains, PreciTaste will now provide scalable foodservice solutions to mid-size QSRs and fast casuals, convenience stores and groceries with fresh food offerings, full-service restaurants, venues, and hospitality services.
salestechstar.com
New Features, Functionality of Fuuz SaaS Platform and Solutions Can Position Manufacturers for Success in 2023
New features and enhanced functionality added in 2022 will make it easier for manufacturers working with Fuuz to reach productivity and efficiency goals in the new year. Through its revolutionary Extended Platform as a Service (xPaaS) set of development and integration capabilities, Fuuz connects people, processes, machines and data with user-friendly, intuitive applications that empower teams at every level of the business and make life easier on the plant floor.
salestechstar.com
Trends Predicted To Drive the Retail Industry In 2023
“Chatting to industry experts at the end of last year at the GIBS SA Retail Industry Conference – the general consensus was that innovation, flexibility and agility are in the driver’s seat this year. It’s about finding the balance in delivering value vs profitability as well as sourcing locally, bedding down omnichannel strategies and sharpening pencils to prepare for the ‘Amazon Effect’. Building meaningful customer relationships is a chart topper which includes amping up the shopping experience as well as finding the sweet spot in the split between instore and online,” said Mike Smollan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, Smollan.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
salestechstar.com
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Helps Guitar Center Tune its Business for Increased Customer Demand
The world’s largest musical instrument retailer to improve performance by more than 30 percent and over 40 percent in data platform savings by moving its core systems to Exadata Database Service on OCI. Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, has moved to Oracle Exadata Database Service on...
foodlogistics.com
Warehouse Space Constraints, Industry Consolidation, Labor Crises Drive 3PLs to Automate
Despite facing continued challenges of capacity constraints, labor shortages and rising operational costs, 94% of third-party logistics (3PL) providers reported an increase in sales within their last measurement period, an increase from the 88% who reported the same in 2021. “The growth of 3PLs and the acceleration of 4PL business...
salestechstar.com
CGI Strengthens Its Partnership With Sap, Adding “RISE With SAP” to Its End-To-End Services Portfolio
CGI announced it is strengthening its long-standing global partnership with SAP by adding RISE with SAP to its portfolio of services in Canada, which already includes S/4HANA. The RISE with SAP certification enables CGI to accelerate clients’ transitions to the cloud. With this new certification, CGI is well positioned to modernize ERP solutions for a broader segment of the market and offer enhanced end-to-end capabilities for its clients, allowing them to focus on their holistic digitization and accelerate business outcomes.
Comments / 0