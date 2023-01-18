Read full article on original website
Related
The best job in America is still in tech, and it pays $120,000 a year
Layoffs and long hours be damned: Tech workers still have some of the best jobs in America, U.S. News & World Report finds.
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
salestechstar.com
Quorum Announces New Sales CRM Mobile App
Placing the full power of Quorum’s Sales CRM solution in dealership sales team’s hands. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. , a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce the release of its new mobile Sales Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) application.
salestechstar.com
Rackspace Technology Announces Rapid Global Expansion of Services and Solutions for Google Cloud
Expanded long-term 360-degree relationship includes services and solutions that drive customer value, innovation, and sales opportunities while strengthening go-to-market relationship. Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced an expanded, long-term strategic partnership with Google Cloud with a focus on helping customers accelerate their digital transformations and adoption...
salestechstar.com
Wish Announces Integrations With ShipStation and ShippingEasy
ContextLogic Inc., one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, announced its partnership with two Auctane brands: ShipStation, the world’s leading cloud-based ecommerce shipping solution, and ShippingEasy, the easy-to-use, cloud-based shipping, tracking, and customer marketing platform for ecommerce sellers. As part of the agreement, Wish merchants in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand will gain access to both ShipStation and ShippingEasy fulfillment software. This investment is part of Wish’s continued commitment to further improve its shipping logistics and Time-to-Door (TTD).
salestechstar.com
Tripleseat, the Premier Event Management Platform for Restaurants, Hotels, and Unique Venues, Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2022
Innovative software and commitment to exceptional customer service have contributed to success. Tripleseat, the premier event management software for the hospitality industry, announced that it has achieved double-digit growth in 2022. The company’s innovative software, which streamlines the event planning process for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, and its commitment to providing exceptional customer service, have contributed to this impressive growth.
salestechstar.com
Salesforce Powered ADvendio ONE is Launched as a Complete Omnichannel Advertising Solution for Media Buyers and Sellers
ADvendio is delighted to introduce ADvendio ONE, their newly updated solution powered by Salesforce to the market. ADvendio first brought to market a comprehensive solution comprised of a number of separate add-on modules to their core solution, known as the ADvendio Advertising Management Solution (AMS). These add-ons ranged from self-service ad technologies to programmatic advertising and media buying tools.
salestechstar.com
Conga Announces U.S. Paralympian and New York Times Best-Selling Author as Featured Keynote for Conga Connect 2023
Early bird registration now open for annual conference focused on revenue operations, to take place April 10-12 in Orlando. Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, announced the keynote speakers and initial agenda details for its annual conference, Conga Connect 2023. Registration is now open for the event that will take place April 10-12 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Fla.
salestechstar.com
inriver Strengthens C-Suite to Meet U.S. Growth and Global Business Momentum
PIM leader appoints industry veterans to CMO and CSO; continues strong momentum across industrial and brand manufacturing. inriver, a software company that powers the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, announced the appointments of industry veterans Brooke Cunningham to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Brad Habansky to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The moves build on increased business momentum and expansion into the U.S. market, a result of the tremendous adoption of inriver’s SaaS-based PIM by global B2B marketing and sales teams.
salestechstar.com
CloudSmartz Lands Growth Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners
CloudSmartz, whose Acumen360 software solution enables rapid digital transformation and revenue-acceleration solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its ambitious growth initiatives. CloudSmartz LLC., whose Acumen360 software solution enables rapid digital transformation and revenue-acceleration solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), landed...
salestechstar.com
Renfro Brands Taps TrusTrace as its Traceability Provider to Accelerate Sustainable Transformation
By leveraging the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands continues to facilitate compliance with current and future regulations to further drive positive impact in its supply chain. TrusTrace, a global SaaS company with a market-leading platform for product traceability and supply chain transparency in fashion and retail, announced that Renfro Brands, a...
salestechstar.com
Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities
Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
‘14 Peaks’ Producer Noah Media Group Reveals Representation and Inclusion Focused Multi-Million Content Fund (EXCLUSIVE)
Production, distribution and technology company Noah Media Group has revealed a multi-million dollar content fund. While the exact amount of the fund was not disclosed, Noah will finance and produce four global documentary projects through it, over the next 18 months. Three of the four films are already in production and the Noah team is taking meetings at Sundance this week towards greenlighting the fourth. Details of the projects, which are focused on representation and inclusion both on and off-screen, will be revealed imminently. Themes explored by the projects will include race, identity, sexuality, gender and disability, in partnership with well...
salestechstar.com
Quest Software Strengthens Operational & Market Expertise with Appointment of New Executives
New leadership bolsters Quest’s ability to manage strategic enterprise IT functions while addressing customer computing challenges. Quest Software, a leading global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the appointment of three executives that add a wealth of software, finance and business expertise. Quest promoted Carolyn McCarthy to Chief Operating Officer (COO) alongside her current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company also appointed Matt Deres as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and John Hernandez as GM of the Quest Microsoft Platform Management (MPM) business unit.
salestechstar.com
Trends Predicted To Drive the Retail Industry In 2023
“Chatting to industry experts at the end of last year at the GIBS SA Retail Industry Conference – the general consensus was that innovation, flexibility and agility are in the driver’s seat this year. It’s about finding the balance in delivering value vs profitability as well as sourcing locally, bedding down omnichannel strategies and sharpening pencils to prepare for the ‘Amazon Effect’. Building meaningful customer relationships is a chart topper which includes amping up the shopping experience as well as finding the sweet spot in the split between instore and online,” said Mike Smollan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, Smollan.”
salestechstar.com
DataOps.live Achieves Collibra Silver Partner Status
Announces Joint Webinar on Data Products for the Snowflake Data Cloud. DataOps.live, the Data Products company, announced the achievement of the Silver Partnership milestone with Collibra, the Data Intelligence company. As a Silver Partner of Collibra, DataOps.live joins a small group of dedicated technology solution partners who have earned recognition for their focus on delivering joint solutions around the Collibra Data Intelligence vision.
salestechstar.com
Retool Welcomes Mark Schaaf as its First COO
Retool, a software development platform, announced that Mark Schaaf has joined the company as its first Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over two decades of experience in the tech industry, including chapters as CTO at Instacart and Thumbtack, and as Senior Engineering Director at Google, Mark brings a uniquely technical perspective to the role.
salestechstar.com
Veritonic Expands Sales and Product Teams to Meet Increased Demand for Audio Intelligence
Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today a number of new hires that bolster their commitment to providing best-in-class data and technology to brands, agencies, and platforms around the world that are leveraging audio as part of their marketing strategy. “We are excited to announce...
salestechstar.com
FieldRoutes Launches Mobile App to Deliver Sales and Service Functionality for Employees in the Field
New mobile solution helps employees sell, upsell, and provide superior service to customers. FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company and a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, announced the launch of its new FieldRoutes Mobile app. The new app helps increase efficiencies and sales opportunities for field employees and sales personnel by providing the ability to immediately schedule, service, and sell to customers, all while in the field. Combining the power of the previously released PestRoutes® Tech and PestRoutes Sales apps, FieldRoutes Mobile simplifies the process of acquiring new business and servicing customers.
Comments / 0