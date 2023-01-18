Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
salestechstar.com
Informatica Announces 2022 Partner of the Year Recipients
Twenty-plus categories recognize global and regional partners that best leverage Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud to help customers accelerate growth, and become more efficient, data-driven organizations. Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, unveiled the recipients of its inaugural Partner Awards program. The awards highlight a diverse cohort of...
salestechstar.com
Panaya Launches an Advanced Partnership Program to Drive Growth and Enable Partner Success
Panaya’s brand-new global partnership program is designed to provide a deeper and more accessible range of skills, solutions, and incentives for channel partners. Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence. and Testing for ERP and Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced a new Partnership Program in response to ongoing growth within its partner network over the past year. The new program will arm strategic and digital transformation-focused partners with the right tools and skills to support their customers and capitalize on the demand for business transformation projects in the ERP and CRM markets.
salestechstar.com
Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities
Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
salestechstar.com
Zafin Launches New Transformation and Modernization Group
Growth fuels the addition of three IBM execs to the Zafin Leadership Team to manage the new group. Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud native product and pricing platform, announces the launch of a new Transformation & Modernization group, created to provide end-to-end management for the company’s priority banking accounts.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
Mobile Banking Apps: Current Trends and What the Future Holds
It's been over a decade and a half since the first mobile banking apps appeared -- around the same time that Apple released its first smartphone with a touchscreen and full internet access in 2007....
salestechstar.com
Rackspace Technology Announces Rapid Global Expansion of Services and Solutions for Google Cloud
Expanded long-term 360-degree relationship includes services and solutions that drive customer value, innovation, and sales opportunities while strengthening go-to-market relationship. Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced an expanded, long-term strategic partnership with Google Cloud with a focus on helping customers accelerate their digital transformations and adoption...
salestechstar.com
inriver Strengthens C-Suite to Meet U.S. Growth and Global Business Momentum
PIM leader appoints industry veterans to CMO and CSO; continues strong momentum across industrial and brand manufacturing. inriver, a software company that powers the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, announced the appointments of industry veterans Brooke Cunningham to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Brad Habansky to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The moves build on increased business momentum and expansion into the U.S. market, a result of the tremendous adoption of inriver’s SaaS-based PIM by global B2B marketing and sales teams.
salestechstar.com
Saudi Lime Selects Infor Cloud to Help Drive Digital Transformation Strategy
Leading producer of limestone products digitizes its business to raise efficiency and support industrial and manufacturing growth in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Saudi Lime Industries Co. (SLIC), a Saudi Arabia-based producer and supplier of limestone products, has selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to help simplify and automate its business and processes.
salestechstar.com
Calabrio Appoints Kevin M. Jones as CEO to Lead the Company in its Next Stage of Growth
Calabrio, the workforce performance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Jones as CEO. Jones succeeds Tom Goodmanson, Calabrio’s current CEO who is leaving after successfully leading the company for the past 15 years. Goodmanson is stepping down to pursue new ventures after growing the company to...
salestechstar.com
Nextbite Names Former Overstock CPO as Chief Digital Officer to Accelerate Innovation of its Restaurant Virtual Brand Offerings
Silicon Valley veteran Vikram Raghavan brings ecommerce success to Nextbite. Nextbite, a leader in digital-first restaurant solutions, announced that Silicon Valley veteran and innovator Vikram Raghavan has joined the firm as Chief Digital Officer. Former Chief Product Officer for Overstock and Chief Technology Officer for C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), Raghavan brings extensive technology, ecommerce and virtual brand expertise to Nextbite. In this new role, he will focus on innovating with strategic digital marketing and related technology.
salestechstar.com
IMS/OMS Leader Linnworks Appoints Retail & Supply Chain Technology Leader Chris Timmer as New CEO to Accelerate Company’s Next Stage of Growth
Experienced software and supply chain management leader brings a track record of success to accelerate Linnworks’ growth. Linnworks, the leading global provider of e-commerce enablement and operations management software solutions to omnichannel sellers, announced that the company has appointed retail, technology and supply chain industry leader Chris Timmer as its new chief executive officer to lead the company through its next stage of growth. Timmer will also join Linnworks’ board of directors.
salestechstar.com
Veritonic Expands Sales and Product Teams to Meet Increased Demand for Audio Intelligence
Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today a number of new hires that bolster their commitment to providing best-in-class data and technology to brands, agencies, and platforms around the world that are leveraging audio as part of their marketing strategy. “We are excited to announce...
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
salestechstar.com
Infosys Ranked in the Top 3 IT Services Brands in the World; Among the Top 150 Most Valued Brands
Infosys brand value grows to US$13 billion according to Brand Finance Global 500 2023 Report. Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced that it has been recognized as the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally, according to Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation firm, in its Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report. Continuously accelerating brand growth, marked by 84% increase in its brand value since 2020, Infosys is now among the top 150 most valuable brands in the world.
salestechstar.com
Venti Technologies Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Appointments to Accelerate Growth
Venti Technologies, the world leader in autonomous supply chain logistics, has appointed two senior leaders to power growth. Roy Quek is advising the company on its market expansion and fast-build strategies. He brings a proven track record as a South East Asian government and business leader, successful private investor, and valued advisor to major private equity and venture capital funds.
salestechstar.com
Aidéo Technologies Adds to Revenue Cycle and Coding Expertise with Addition of Marcia Leighton
Leighton Joins Seasoned Revenue Cycle Management Team As Aidéo Prepares Expansion Into New Specialty Areas For Autonomous Medical Coding. Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today the addition of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Executive Marcia Leighton. With...
salestechstar.com
Prominent Hospitality Software Solutions Provider Agilysys Receives Two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Awards
Company Receives Top Accolades for Guest- and Staff-Facing PMS and Frictionless PanOptic Kiosk, Both of Which Deliver High Return Hospitality. Agilysys, Inc., a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services that deliver High Return Hospitality, is a two-time winner for two of its innovative, industry-changing solutions. Both awards were presented by the Business Intelligence Group.
