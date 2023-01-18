Read full article on original website
msn.com
Kids' Incredible Learning May All Be Down to 1 Chemical in The Brain
Compared to adults, kids learn fast, their developing brains sopping up information at a mind-boggling pace. Somehow their neurons not only incorporate new knowledge more easily, they hold onto it firmly, even in a constant torrent of new experiences. Now, a team of neuroscientists from the University of Regensburg in...
Not UV Nails Possibly Having A Link To Cancer
Chronic use of UV dryers can cause cell damage and may lead to cancer-causing cell mutations, a new study has found.
Researchers just tested ChatGPT on the same test questions as aspiring doctors – and found the AI was 'comfortably within the passing range'
"ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold for all three exams without any specialized training or reinforcement," the researchers said.
MedicalXpress
A new field of neuroscience aims to map connections in the brain
Many of us have seen microscopic images of neurons in the brain—each neuron appearing as a glowing cell in a vast sea of blackness. This image is misleading: Neurons don't exist in isolation. In the human brain, some 86 billion neurons form 100 trillion connections to each other—numbers that, ironically, are far too large for the human brain to fathom.
MedicalXpress
All in the mind: Decoding brain waves to identify the music we are hearing
A new technique for monitoring brain waves can identify the music someone is hearing. Researchers at the University of Essex hope the project could lead to helping people with severe communication disabilities such as locked-in syndrome or stroke sufferers by decoding language signals within their brains through non-invasive techniques. Dr....
Mystery of why babies kick in the womb finally solved by scientists
The mystery of why babies kick in the womb has finally been solved by scientists who say it helps their development.Apparently random movements boost development of the sensorimotor system and skills such as hand-eye co-ordination, new research reveals.Right from birth, and even before, infants start to kick, wiggle and move seemingly without aim or external stimulation.A kick can carry a force of more than 10lbs and has mystified scientists for centuries. Now a model shows it helps the infant learn to control its body.The discovery has implications for medical conditions and developing more agile machines.A Japanese team combined detailed...
msn.com
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'
COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
natureworldnews.com
Substance that May Prevent Cancer From Spreading Shows 90% Success on Mice
Israeli researchers claim that the active component has shown more than 90% efficiency in mice, and they are working to develop the first preventive medicine in the world to stop tumors from generating secondary cancer. World-Changing Discovery. Scientists have discovered a mechanism to prevent cancer cells from entering circulation and...
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
psychologytoday.com
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
10 health concerns that explain why you wake up to pee every night, and when it may be something less serious
Nighttime urination — aka nocturia — is very common. Its many possible causes include medications, liquids before bed, aging, and health issues.
msn.com
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
At a doctor's office in Italy, a female patient presented with a swollen belly and stomach pains, and said that she had gained about 55 pounds over the past ten months. The symptoms normally might point to pregnancy — if the patient wasn't 62 years old. Besides the stomach...
A pregnant woman whose legs went numb was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet 'lacked nutrition.'
The woman didn't eat many animal products, which are a source of vitamin B12.
psychologytoday.com
New Findings on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Alzheimer’s
Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) can help individuals suffering from depression. A carefully performed 24-week trial examined the effect of TMS on symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. TMS was effective at stabilizing cognitive deterioration and was helpful in maintaining activities involved with daily living skills. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that chromatically simulated myopic blur may be useful as a myopia control therapy
In the last 50 years alone, the number of Americans who are nearsighted has increased from about 25% to 42%, and researchers predict this trend will continue in the future. University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers published a study in Experimental Eye Research that they believe could provide a basis for future treatments to control or prevent the development of myopia.
New study finds that UV nail polish dryers cause skin cell mutations that leads to cancer
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) According to a recent study, UV radiation exposure can destroy cells and result in alterations that are frequently detected in skin cancer. According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.
Healthline
Schizophreniform disorder
Symptoms of schizophrenia lasting fewer than 6 months may be schizophreniform disorder, a condition that can include hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thoughts. Schizophrenia spectrum disorders are mental health conditions that present with symptoms of psychosis or altered reality perception. The length, number, and prominent types of your symptoms can help determine your diagnosis.
