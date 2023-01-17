Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
HC Todd Bowles has stern message for Buccaneers
For better or worse, the Buccaneers won't be the same team next season. "Those who come back, we gotta create new culture, new chemistry and new camaraderie," head coach Todd Bowles said, per JoeBucsFan, a website that covers the team. "We'll have new people coming in. If you're lucky enough to come back or privileged enough to come back, be ready to work."
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Report: Bucs Could Target Noteworthy College Coach To Replace Byron Leftwich
Following a one-and-done playoff torching, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and four other offensive assistants on Thursday. Head coach Todd Bowles inherited his entire staff from former coach Bruce Arians in March of 2022. Now, Bowles will contrive his own ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches
Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Decision on Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich for 2023 Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making some changes to their coaching staff after a disappointing season given the expectations. According... The post Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Decision on Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich for 2023 Season appeared first on Outsider.
Mueller: Keeping Canada shows Steelers just don't get it
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally saw the light. Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney got together, took stock of the way that the NFL’s remaining teams play offense, and decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. Rooney said he would foot the bill, and Tomlin got to work immediately, using his extensive network of contacts to find the next up-and-coming innovator to maximize Kenny Pickett’s talents.
Report: Big Name Mentioned For Dolphins Defensive Coordinator
Defense was the Miami Dolphins' Achilles heel in 2022 and after the team gave up 34 points in their first playoff game in five years, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer paid for it with his job. Miami fired Boyer after three years from the team and will give head coach Mike McDaniel the chance to ...
We listed the 5 best moments in Cowboys-49ers playoff history
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will take on each other in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The winner of the matchup will face the winner of the Giants-Eagles game for the NFC Championship. Dallas enters the game as four-point underdogs,...
How much are Cowboys-49ers tickets? Far more than any other NFL Divisional round game
SANTA CLARA, Calif — Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco 49ers. It's one of the NFL's greatest rivalries, encapsulating the 1990s in numerous NFC playoff matchups. The history between the two teams makes for a box-office event. And it is prevalent in the ticket prices for Sunday's game. Fans who want...
Buccaneers Projected To Land Derek Carr As Next QB
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to undergo some big changes in 2023. They have already begun as offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was fired following the team’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, getting eliminated from the postseason. From a scheme and game plan standpoint, the...
