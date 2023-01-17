Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail
Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
Historic Highland Home with Craftsman Charm is 100% Swoon Worthy
This Craftsman-style home built in 1930 in the historic Highland neighborhood is a dream for someone looking for vintage charm with modern amenities. Situated on a corner lot, this beauty features five bedrooms, three and a half baths, a kitchen any chef would be proud to call their own, updated appliances, hardwood floors for miles, Tiffany-style light fixtures, tons of room, an insane amount of natural light, high ceilings, and lots of room for storage. This home truly has all of the bells and whistles and you can tell that great care went into the remodel. It's being offered by Antonio Zavarce with Hello House for $265,700. The house comes in at 3,640 square feet of living space, which works out to $73 a square foot. That's a deal for sure!
This Texas Shipping Container Hotel Is Just Hours From Shreveport
Tiny houses are a huge thing right now. There are a lot of people who love the idea of living in a compact space that takes advantage of every inch. They usually include hidden amenities, clever storage space, and interesting lighting. But the tiny house craze has a subset to it. Because there are stick built tiny houses, and tiny houses made from other objects. Most commonly, shipping containers.
Rumors Suggest Shreveport May Be Losing Another BBQ Spot
Before you freak out and start panicking just know that Port City Bar B Que is closing their doors to be able to open up a new location. Some people were uneasy hearing the news because of the recent closing of Real BBQ. Remember When Real BBQ Announced They Were...
Cabin Just 40 Minutes From Shreveport Feels Like a World Away
Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive
Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
Plan Approved for Old DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City
The new developers of the old Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City received some good news Thursday morning. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the plan to demolish the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City, allowing for construction to begin on a brand new casino and hotel. When Will...
Gator Bayou Pony Club to Hold Benefit Horse Show in Benton, LA
Pony Club was one of the organizations I was involved with as a child and I have a ton of great memories. Not only does Pony Club give horse enthusiasts a chance to fellowship, but it also teaches horsemanship, stable management, teamwork, and, most of all, work ethic and responsibility! I'm proud to still be involved with Pony Club intermittently as an adult through their Horse Masters program.
Bossier Police Seeking Information on Beauty Supply Thieves
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On December 29th 2022 around 1730 hours in the evening two black female subjects entered the business ULTA BEAUTY, located at 2745 Beene Blvd. in Bossier City, and stole roughly $800.00 worth of merchandise from the business. One of the suspects was identified as a black female subject with blonde colored hair wearing a black jacket and red Capri type pants. The other suspect was identified as a black female subject with black hair wearing a white ball cap, gray tee shirt and black tights. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Both suspects were observed leaving the business together.
Tornado Watch in Effect in Shreveport and Northwest Louisiana
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Shreveport area until 4pm this afternoon. There is a risk of severe weather. The public is urged to be prepared to take shelter, if necessary. What Areas Are Included in Tornado Watch?. This tornado watch includes Bienville, Bossier, Caddo,...
Postal Service Offers Reward in Shreveport Mail Carrier Robbery
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who attempted to rob a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier on the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103. The suspects fired multiple shots at the letter carrier's vehicle when they drove away. The incident occurred on December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:19 p.m.
Missing Vivian Man Found Dead Behind Grandparent’s House
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Shreveport man. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday (1/11/23) after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. Caddo deputies were dispatched...
The Bossier Night Market Returns Just in Time for Mardi Gras
If you love the Bossier City Night Market and you're also a fan of Mardi Gras, you're going to love this event!. Let the good times roll Saturday, February 4, 2022, as the Bossier City Night Market returns for a special Mardi Gras-themed night to the south parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall. In addition to tons of twinkle lights, live music, kids' activities, 175+ vendors, and at least 12 food trucks, there are going to be plenty of free throws and giveaways!
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left one person injured. This call came into dispatch at 6:27 p.m. from Line Avenue, which is located near the corner of Merrick Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
Man Fell Through Shreveport Truck-Stop Ceiling in Burglary Arrest
Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
Cody Jinks Just Announced Exciting March Concert In Shreveport
And the country music concert scene in Shreveport and Bossier City just keeps getting better!. In just the next sixty days, country fans are in for concerts from Justin Moore, Shenandoah, Alabama, Parker McCollum, Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker and now, there's another superstar headed our way!. Cody Jinks is...
Brookshire’s Hiring for New Shreveport Store – Check Out Progress
Progress has been steady at the construction site for the planned Brookshire's grocery store in southeast Shreveport. In just a couple of months, southeast Shreveport residents will have another big player in the grocery arena. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new Brookshire's at the intersection of Norris Ferry Road and Southern Loop.
Once Rescued From a Tree, Louisiana Man Immediately Arrested
It's evidently the fear criminals experience during and immediately after their illegal acts that causes them to do some really dumb stuff. It’s either that or they just weren’t very bright to begin with. If you recall, it was just this past Sunday when Caddo deputies arrested a...
Real or Not? Here are the Top 10 Urban Legends About Shreveport
Northwest Louisiana is steeped in local legends. But are these long-told tales true? We asked residents about their favorite myths regarding Shreveport-Bossier City with interesting results!. I remember growing up watching Midsouth wrestling with my father on Saturday mornings. He told me that it had to be 'real' because fake...
Check Out All The Events Coming To Shreveport-Bossier This Spring
For all the folks complaining that there isn't anything to do in Shreveport-Bossier, this calendar of upcoming events proves that simply isn't the truth!. Check out our guide to everything coming to our region over the next few months. You might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
