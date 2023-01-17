ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

Another Epic Sign Fail; This Time in Benton, LA

And you thought the sign at Caddo Common Park was good! You've got to see the sign they have up at the Brookshire's in Benton, LA. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone...
BENTON, LA
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana’s 2023 ‘Night to Shine Prom’ Set For February 10

Dust off the boots and shine your buckles the very special to many, Night to Shine Prom returns to Texarkana. This year the event will be held at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Friday, February 10, 2023. The official link for individuals to register for the prom is https://forms.gle/4kUXbRVTi5zyQjgz6.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

New addition incorporated into Texarkana police uniforms

TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Chief Kevin Schutte announces that there will be a new look for Texarkana Texas police officers very soon. The police department provides all uniforms and equipment for the officers, including body armor, body worn cameras, and other safety equipment. While considering protective equipment, the department realized it...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

New Texarkana councilwoman takes over vacated Ward 5 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas has a new city council member. The council has appointed Libby White to take over the Ward 5 seat, which was vacated by former Councilman Bill Harp, on Monday, Jan. 9. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after applying for the vacant seat.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana, Ark., city manager announces resignation

TEXARKANA, Ark. -- Texarkana, Ark., city Manager Jay Ellington is resigning his position effective March 31, the city announced Friday in a news release. Ellington has served as city manager since June 2021 and said in his letter of resignation that the city has “navigated numerous challenges, provided outstanding service to our citizens, initiated processes to update the long-range comprehensive plan for Texarkana, implemented community-changing projects, programs, and strategies, and focused on planned growth and economic vitality.”
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

TAPD: Knowing the specifics of door-to-door solicitation

The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department wants residents to know the specifics associated with solicitation. The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, has ordinances in regard to going door to door for sales. The police have been getting calls about a group going door to door and crossing gates and fences in order...
TEXARKANA, AR
K945

Shreveport Teen to be Tried as Adult in 2021 Theater Shooting

A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court January 17, 2023 determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred to Caddo District Court. Lewis was arrested Sunday by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson

At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
JEFFERSON, TX
hopeprescott.com

Bradford appointed to Black History Commission

LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
ARKANSAS STATE
hopeprescott.com

Travis Tatom Charged With Communicating a False Alarm and Terroristic Threatening

On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Travis Tatom, 34, of Texarkana, TX. Mr. Tatom was arrested and charged with communicating a false alarm and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Tatom was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy