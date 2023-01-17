Read full article on original website
Related
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong Word
A Catholic priest who has performed thousands of baptisms over the past two decades and discovered that they were all invalid due to a minor error resigned last year. Instead of "I baptize you," he inaccurately said, "We baptize you" for a long time.
msn.com
Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says
For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
5 reasons why you should still go to church on Sunday, even if it's Christmas
Christmas falls on a Sunday in 2022. Some churches in the United States have decided not to hold a service on December 25 because it's, yes, Christmas Day! I pray they reconsider.
The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know
The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
English bishop pushes back at rewritten 'woke' Christmas carol sung at 'inclusive' church
A Church in England sparked outrage earlier this week when it sang a "woke" version of a Christmas carol that featured language about the "queer and questioning."
What is Epiphany?
Today is the ancient Christian holiday of Epiphany, celebrated on Jan. 6 for centuries. It’s even older than celebrations of Christmas. For many churches around the world, it celebrates the arrival of the magi bringing gifts to the baby Jesus, and is sometimes referred to as the “Feast of the Three Kings.”
Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible
There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
Catholic Church bishops are 'afraid to offend' powerful Democrats, defrocked priest Frank Pavone says
Recently defrocked priest Frank Pavone says the friction with the Catholic Church stems from a segment of bishops not wanting to offend high-profile Democrats, so they dilute pro-life message.
The 2000-year-old tomb of Salome, the midwife, who helped deliver Jesus will be opened to the public
Salome is on the right with another midwife and they are bathing the baby JesusPhoto byWikimedia; Public Domain. Salome appears in the Gospel of James. The Gospel of James is an apocryphal gospel and is not viewed as part of the Bible. However, it is a part of a number of writings by early Christians that gives an account of Jesus.
Lawyer representing Methodist churches trying to leave says contentious split is about 'power' and 'money'
A lawyer who is representing Methodist churches trying to split from the mainline denomination told Fox News Digital that the contentious fracture gets down to finances.
What is Pentecostal Christianity?
Pentecostals agree on the importance of the Holy Spirit – but not necessarily on what it empowers them to do.
What baptism will and will not do
With as much disagreement among those calling themselves Christians as there is concerning the subject of baptism, one would think it was a so
The Imposter Whose Miracles Were Compared to Those of Jesus Christ
Apollonius of Tyana & Jesus ChristPhoto byPublic domain and JoeyEspo984 - CC BY-SA 4.0. According to historians, the Greek Philosopher Apollonius of Tyana was an enlightened savant and a wandering ascetic who performed miracles that, once studied, were very similar to the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, Apollonius didn’t leave behind any books that professed his religion. Still, a biographical novel written about him by the Sophist Philostratus presents him as a miracle worker who traveled extensively beyond Greece and Asia minor.
Tomb of 'Jesus' Midwife' Revealed in Extraordinary Photos
A cave, identified as the burial site of Salome by local Christians in the Byzantine era, contains dozens of inscriptions written in Greek, Syriac and Arabic, some of which are dedicated to her.
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible
The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
A CRITICISM OF CHRISTIANITY
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. A CRITICISM OF CHRISTIANITY. A CRITICISM OF CHRISTIANITY. And here perhaps, before I go on to the question of Conduct, is the place to define...
Book excerpt: A pastor comes to terms with the Church’s idols of Trump, money and power
Editor’s note: This is an excerpt from “Red State Christians: A Journey into White Christian Nationalism and the Wreckage it leaves behind,” available everywhere books are sold. On Sunday, January 10, 2021, I woke up early, stepped out my back door into frigid, biting air, and drove from one America into another. I drove from […] The post Book excerpt: A pastor comes to terms with the Church’s idols of Trump, money and power appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses
The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
msn.com
The Pool of Siloam, where the Bible says Jesus healed a blind man, will be open to the public for the first time in nearly 2,000 years
The Pool of Siloam, which the New Testament Bible says is where Jesus healed a man who was born blind, will be fully excavated and open to the public for the "first time in modern history," Israeli authorities said. According to MailOnline, the public has been unable to visit most...
