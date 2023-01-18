For a bride, choosing the right wedding dress means a lot. She wants the dress to be as perfect as possible and will go to great lengths to find the perfect day for her special day. It was the same for Simone Crouch. She "tried on about 10 wedding dresses" and they were either not the right fit or did not have the cut she was looking for. Crouch said that "none of them made me feel good," as reported by GMA. And one day as she went through Instagram, she found what she was looking for. However, she couldn't get the dress from that source.

3 DAYS AGO