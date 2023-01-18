ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

munaluchi

Spectacular Nigerian Wedding Kissed Micro-Weddings Goodbye

“We wanted the joy from the love we’ve found to touch as many people as possible!. With micro-weddings having graduated from necessity to the new norm, couples like Maryam and Ridwan wanted to celebrate their multi-event Nigerian wedding with many of their friends and family who they have missed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Variety

Thin Lizzy’s Glory Years Return in Spectacular Fashion on ‘Live and Dangerous’ 8-CD Boxed Set: Album Review

Even in the freewheeling 1970s, Thin Lizzy were an utterly unique rock band — and not only because they were fronted by a towering, half-Irish/ half-Brazilian singer-bassist, the late Phil Lynott. A mesmerizing frontman and uncommonly gifted singer and songwriter, his soulful vocals, melodic flair and vivid storytelling were rare for the thundering ‘70s-style arena hard rock the band delivered, which was spearheaded by the twin-lead-guitar attack that was one of their defining trademarks, as epitomized on their biggest-ever hit, 1976’s epochal summer song, “The Boys Are Back in Town.” But for all of their talent, promise and success, the group...
People

TWICE Release Second English Single 'Moonlight Sunrise,' and It Has a Special Hidden Significance for Fans

The K-pop group talks to PEOPLE about how their latest song was inspired by precious moments from their last tour "MOONLIGHT SUNRISE" may be an upbeat bop, but the single carries a sentimental significance for the members of TWICE. The K-pop group's second single entirely in English (after 2021's "The Feels") was inspired by the time they spent with their fans (known collectively as Once) on their last world tour — and one special night in particular. "The inspiration came from the last tour [date] we had in L.A.," Jihyo, 25, tells...
Upworthy

Woman lends her wedding dress to complete stranger who wanted it for her dream wedding in South Africa

For a bride, choosing the right wedding dress means a lot. She wants the dress to be as perfect as possible and will go to great lengths to find the perfect day for her special day. It was the same for Simone Crouch. She "tried on about 10 wedding dresses" and they were either not the right fit or did not have the cut she was looking for. Crouch said that "none of them made me feel good," as reported by GMA. And one day as she went through Instagram, she found what she was looking for. However, she couldn't get the dress from that source.

