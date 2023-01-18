Read full article on original website
Change Real Time Update Speed in Task Manager of Windows 11
The Windows Task Manager shows your processes, performance statistics, app history, startup apps, users, process details, and services on your Windows 11 PC. The real-time update speed in Task Manager is how frequently the data in Task Manager is automatically updated or refreshed. You can, if you wish, change the real-time update speed in Windows Task Manager on your Windows 11 PC. Let us see how.
Excel Toolbar not working [Fix]
This post explains how to fix Excel Toolbar if it is not working in Windows 11/10. Excel is one of the most popular spreadsheet tools used by more than half a billion people worldwide. While working with Microsoft Excel, a few users have reportedly faced a strange error where the icons on the toolbar stop responding to the mouse. For example, when they try to click on the ‘File’ menu to access the ‘Save’ or ‘Print’ command, the mouse click doesn’t work. Also, the commands are not highlighted when the mouse pointer passes over them. If you’re facing a similar issue and want to figure out how to fix the problem, then keep reading this post.
IPconfig /renew not working, No operation can be performed
Cannot renew IP address? Receive error No operation can be performed, Media disconnected when you run IPconfig /renew? If you encounter this error on your Windows system, please read this article for the resolutions. How do IPCONFIG /RELEASE and IPCONFIG /RENEW commands work?. The IPCONFIG /RELEASE and IPCONFIG /RENEW commands...
What is & How to download Standard SATA AHCI Controller Driver
For one reason or another, or after you update your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC to a new build/version, you may notice that one or more of your storage drives are not detected. In Device Manager, you see an exclamation or warning icon appear on the Serial ATA Controller. In this post, we discuss what it is and how to download the Standard SATA AHCI Controller driver on your system.
Fix ALT Codes not working in Windows 11/10
If ALT codes are not working on your Windows 11/10 PC, here are some suggestions that will help you fix the issue. ALT codes are used to enter special characters and symbols on your PC. These are combinations of the ALT key and numeric keys. A specific ALT ad numeric key combination is used to enter a specific special character. But, some users cannot use ALT codes on their computers. This issue might be caused due to your configured settings or a certain app interfering with your keyboard shortcuts. It might also be caused due to a Registry entry preventing you from using ALT codes.
Task Manager shows wrong CPU usage on Windows 11/10
If your Task Manager shows wrong CPU usage on Windows 11/10, you must act fast. Users have reported this issue after updating a problematic program. When the Task Manager shows wrong CPU usage percentages, it can lead to needless troubles for the majority of Windows users, as the figures could mislead you. The issues are not rampant, but users have reported many cases with Windows 11 running on AMD processors. In whichever case, if it happens to you, you must fix these wrong CPU usage percentages on the Task Manager.
Quick Access menu missing in Windows 11
Quick Access, a feature in File Explorer allows you easy access to your recent files and folders. You can manually pin or unpin frequently used folders via Quick Access. In the recent Windows 11 update, Quick Access is not in the place where it used to be. You can now find it in the left Navigation pane as a folder. But Some users encountered that the Quick Access menu is missing in Windows 11 and hence, they are not able to access files and folders. In this article, we are going to show you how to handle this issue.
Wallpaper on second monitor turns black after logging in
A PC with two monitors is pretty helpful and looks fantastic. However, when you use two monitors, multiple issues arise. For instance, if you use two different-sized monitors, there will be issues with resolution, graphics, and more. But sometimes, you may also face issues, like the wallpaper on the second monitor turning black after logging in. If you face a similar issue, you will find some quick methods to troubleshoot the problem below.
How to convert InDesign document to grayscale
Every graphic designer or illustrator will at some point want to change a document from color to grayscale. Grayscale documents are sometimes required for different projects because, when done properly, they can look sharp. Grayscale documents may be required because they are cheaper to print. Learning how to change an InDesign document to grayscale (black & white) is easy and worth the time.
Fix Error code Out of Memory in Chrome, Edge, Brave
Many users have reported experiencing the Error code: Out of Memory in their browser while accessing a web page. Out of Memory means no additional memory can be allocated to the program for use. And thus, the Out of Memory error occurs in your browser. This error is reported in Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Brave.
ChatGPT is at capacity right now; How to bypass?
ChatGPT has been in the news. Many have predicted that it might be the next big thing after Google. Whatever the buzz around it, there are many ways you can use the ChatGPT to work for you. You can use it differently to do many tasks and seek fun. Since ChatGPT is breaking the internet and everyone is trying to use it at least once and see what it actually is, some of the users are seeing some errors while trying to access this chatbot. In this guide, we show you different ways you can use to fix ChatGPT is at capacity right now error and how to bypass it.
How to use ChatGPT – Beginners Guide
OpenAI is a non-profit organisation that focuses on machine learning and artificial intelligence and has been releasing great tools for the world to use. The latest of their inventions is ChatGPT. Ever since its release, it is breaking the internet and everyone is talking about it. Microsoft also implemented it on its Azure services. You might have wondered what is ChatGPT and how to use it. In this guide, we answer a few questions, What is ChatGPT and How to use ChatGPT?
Fix Sims Medieval does not start or launch on Windows PC
Sims Medieval is one of the most popular simulation games out there. Plus, it is a favorite game to many, and it can be annoying when you face issues with your favorite game. One such issue that many reported is that Sims Medieval does not start or launch Windows 11/10.
Microsoft Edge crashes when printing in Windows 11/10
If Microsoft Edge crashes when printing in Windows 11/10, the solutions provided in this article will be sure to help you resolve the issue. According to the affected users, Edge crashes every time they give the print command. Some users also stated that the problem started occurring after installing the latest Windows Update. There could be many reasons for this issue, like a corrupted printer driver, a corrupted Edge user profile, corrupted system image files, corrupted cache and cookie data, etc. If you experience this issue, follow the suggestions provided in this post.
