Read full article on original website
Related
Spirit Airlines Captain Runs Out Of Cockpit After Woman Yells “I Hope Y’All Crash And Die!”
A woman thrown off a Spirit Airlines flight reacted to other passengers booing her by screaming, “I hope ya’ll crash and die!” at the front of the plane. Her quip prompted the Captain to storm out of the cockpit in search of her. Woman Yells “I Hope...
Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines passenger films final moments before crash
A passenger on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing at least 68 people, live-streamed his final moments on Facebook. Sonu Jaiswal shared this footage showing himself and his group appearing to be in a happy mood as they anticipated landing in Pokhara.According to the Times of India, Mr Jaiswal, 29, and his friends were travelling for a paragliding trip. Other videos circulating social media purport to show the moments the aircraft got into trouble and plummeted toward the ground. Officials have recovered both of the aircraft’s black boxes. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airportTwo planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigationEuston funeral shooting: Video captures panic inside church after gunshots
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane
Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
Plane passenger ‘chokes out flight attendant’ on flight to Australia before being hauled off aircraft by cops
A RAGING passenger allegedly choked out a flight attendant before being hauled away by cops as chaos broke out on a plane. The long-haul flight to Australia was forced to be diverted as the problem flyer was reportedly had to be zip tied to his seat amid the carnage. The...
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal
Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
Co-pilot of crashed Yeti Airlines flight lost husband to earlier aviation disaster in Nepal
The co-pilot of the Nepal flight that crashed with 72 people on board had lost her husband in a similar crash in 2006.Anju Khatiwada was the co-pilot of the Yeti Airlines flight from capital Kathmandu to the tourist city of Pokhara.The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft crash killed 68 including passengers and crew members, with authorities announcing on Monday that hopes of finding any remaining survivors were fading.Ms Khatiwada, 44, joined the airline in 2010 following the footsteps of her husband, who died in 2006 while flying the domestic carrier which went down minutes before landing, reported Reuters.“Her husband, Dipak...
TODAY.com
Wrong turn by pilot led to near-collision at JFK runway
With urgency in their voices, air traffic controllers can be heard ordering a Delta Airlines and an American Airlines plane to stop with just seconds to spare before a near-collision on a runway. The incident is now under two federal investigations. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2023.
iheart.com
'Cancel Takeoff': Hear Audio Of Close Call At JFK Airport
The departure of a Delta Airlines flight had to be canceled at the last moment on Friday after another jet crossed into its path. "Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!" the air traffic controller is heard saying. The plane was about ready to leave for Santo...
Comments / 0