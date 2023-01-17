Read full article on original website
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Josiah Abdullah is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound, four-star athlete from Atlanta where he plays for Woodward Academy. The Woodward Academy War Eagles finished the 2022 season 11-2 with a loss to Langston Hughes in the third round of the 6A playoffs. Tennessee is currently a 66% favorite to land Abdullah per On3.
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton left the franchise a little over a year ago with three years remaining on his contract, stating his desire to work in television, without closing the door on a return to coaching. It quickly became evident Payton didn't want to be out...
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
His last name is Wolfe, but he hunts lions. Former NFL defensive end Derek Wolfe played 10 seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016. Now retired, Wolfe spends time hunting, and apparently, the hunting includes apex predators. Wolfe shared his latest hunting story...
If you are in sports media, it pretty much goes without saying that you don’t want to wish injury on a player under any condition whether you are joking or not. One radio host out of Dallas is finding himself in a bit of hot water this week as he went on to do just that. Bryan Broaddus, who works as a radio host for “GBag Nation,” had this to say about Christian McCaffery earlier this week.
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball won their 5th consecutive game last night, defeating Arkansas State by the score of 80-71. At 15-4 overall, and 5-2 in conference play, the Cajuns currently sit in a 4-way tie for 1st place in the Sun Belt. Louisiana big man Jordan Brown was dominant, putting...
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. This is the first time these two teams have met in postseason play. It’s the second time they’ll have played this season, with a rematch of Week 10. Will the Jaguars be able to exact revenge or will the Chiefs roll to another AFC Championship Game?
Kentucky basketball is back in action and seeking to continue its winning-streak to three games. Standing in its way is the red-hot Texas A&M Aggies, who're winners of seven consecutive games, five of which have come in SEC play. Head coach Buzz Williams has his team rolling after a slow ...
