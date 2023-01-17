ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 2025 Atlanta 4-star athlete

Josiah Abdullah is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound, four-star athlete from Atlanta where he plays for Woodward Academy. The Woodward Academy War Eagles finished the 2022 season 11-2 with a loss to Langston Hughes in the third round of the 6A playoffs. Tennessee is currently a 66% favorite to land Abdullah per On3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
KPEL 96.5

Dallas Radio Host Crosses the Line with Christian McCaffery Comments

If you are in sports media, it pretty much goes without saying that you don’t want to wish injury on a player under any condition whether you are joking or not. One radio host out of Dallas is finding himself in a bit of hot water this week as he went on to do just that. Bryan Broaddus, who works as a radio host for “GBag Nation,” had this to say about Christian McCaffery earlier this week.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. This is the first time these two teams have met in postseason play. It’s the second time they’ll have played this season, with a rematch of Week 10. Will the Jaguars be able to exact revenge or will the Chiefs roll to another AFC Championship Game?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wildcats Today

How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Texas AM

Kentucky basketball is back in action and seeking to continue its winning-streak to three games. Standing in its way is the red-hot Texas A&M Aggies, who're winners of seven consecutive games, five of which have come in SEC play.  Head coach Buzz Williams has his team rolling after a slow ...
LEXINGTON, KY
