Volatility is a measure of how fast something changes in value. In the stock market, this means how fast an individual stock -- or the entire stock market -- is moving up or down in a certain period. 2020 was a period of high volatility for the stock market, with the precipitous fall in prices during March and then the rapid increase throughout the rest of the year, while 2017 was famously the least volatile year ever in the stock market.

