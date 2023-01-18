Read full article on original website
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?
If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?
After Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock shed 81% in 2022, and with its full-year earnings report slated for Jan. 31, it might be tempting to embark on a bottom-fishing expedition with the company. After all, value seekers are supposed to buy when there's blood in the streets, right?. The bleeding might...
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February
The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
Fed 'probing' for right rate level as prospects rise for 'soft landing'
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The chances of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, where inflation declines without major job losses, appear to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday, and the central bank is now "probing" for the right level of rates to control inflation without tanking employment.
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
Why PagerDuty Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) were moving higher Friday after the software-as-a-service company got an analyst upgrade. As of 12:11 p.m. ET, the stock was up by 5.6%. PagerDuty specializes in observability and monitoring software that notifies businesses of outages and other connectivity issues. On Friday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh raised his rating on the tech stock from equal weight to overweight.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is...
Want Low Volatility In 2023? Buy This Tobacco Stock With a High Dividend Yield
Volatility is a measure of how fast something changes in value. In the stock market, this means how fast an individual stock -- or the entire stock market -- is moving up or down in a certain period. 2020 was a period of high volatility for the stock market, with the precipitous fall in prices during March and then the rapid increase throughout the rest of the year, while 2017 was famously the least volatile year ever in the stock market.
A New Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Is the stock market in store for another bull market? Absolutely, undoubtedly yes. Will it take place in 2023? That remains to be seen. But there's no question that sooner or later stocks will once again begin a sustained period of positive momentum. A new bull market is coming, though,...
The 7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy to Beat the Market
In any market condition, it’s important to hold dividend stocks in one’s portfolio. These stocks provide regular cash inflow and, if valuations are attractive, meaningful capital gains. With market conditions remaining relatively bearish, some of the best dividend stocks trade at attractive valuations. These stocks can potentially deliver robust total returns.
Looking to Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio? Ethereum Could Be a Better Buy Than Bitcoin
Signs that a global economic slowdown is coming are everywhere these days. In mid-January, the World Bank warned that one will likely occur this year, led by weaker growth in the U.S., Europe, and China. As such, the threat of a recession should be top-of-mind for anyone thinking about investing in crypto this year.
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Does This Startup Chip Company Spell Trouble for AMD and Lattice Semi Stocks?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), and a recent start-up looking to disrupt the FPGA market. Jose and Nick share ideas on how this market could be a huge win for AMD. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
If you think a growth stock's absolute price is an indication of the underlying company's quality, think again. Contrary to the once-popular belief, there are plenty of top growth investment prospects trading at less than $100 per share. Here's a rundown of three such possibilities to consider adding to your portfolio right now.
Has Rivian Stock Hit Rock Bottom?
In this video, I will talk about Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has seen its stock hit all-time lows. The company continues to ramp up production after it ended 2022 with 24,337 produced, a small miss from its 25,000 goal. Several top executives have left the company as well, but all is not lost for Rivian.
3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever
When the market had as bad a year as it did in 2022, there are bound to be some bargains lying around just waiting for investors to pick them up. The ones you should be looking for are those that were sold off without regard to actual business execution or those that are affected by a short-term headwind.
