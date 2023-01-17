Read full article on original website
Another Epic Sign Fail; This Time in Benton, LA
And you thought the sign at Caddo Common Park was good! You've got to see the sign they have up at the Brookshire's in Benton, LA. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone...
Cypress Baptist Needs Volunteers For Special Prom Night
As if we needed another reason to love Tim Tebow, we learn that his Tim Tebow Foundation is once again putting on a national night out for people with special needs who are fourteen years of age and older. Again this year, Cypress Baptist Church in Benton is joining hundreds...
Missing Vivian Man Found Dead Behind Grandparent’s House
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Shreveport man. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday (1/11/23) after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. Caddo deputies were dispatched...
What Are Egg Prices at Stores in Shreveport Bossier?
Egg prices continue to climb in Louisiana and people who use them daily are facing another blow to the grocery budget. The skyrocketing egg prices are the result of several factors including Avian Flu, supply chain issue and fuel costs. The average price for a dozen eggs is closing in on $4 a dozen across the United States.
Bossier Deputies Need Your Help to Find This Suspected Thief
A woman accused of stealing from a Dollar General Store is on the run today. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing goods from the store in Elm Grove. This alleged theft happened at the store on Highway 157 earlier this month. The woman...
Sparks Fly After Caddo Commission Meeting – Police Reports Filed
Tempers flared after the Caddo Parish Commission meeting at Government Plaza in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses tell KEEL News local publisher and government watchdog John Settle got into some sort of altercation with Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson. We know these two men have a long history of disagreements...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Catch Burglar in the Act
Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Springhill man for the burglary of a business. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before.
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Shreveport Double-Shooting
A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money
On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
Caddo Commission Makes Controversial Appointment
The Caddo Parish Commission has picked a local man to serve as interim Commissioner, but this appointment does not come without lots of controversy. After hearing from the 5 candidates who applied to serve to represent District 8, the Commission appointed Democrat Ron Cothran to the post. This is the seat formerly held by Republican Jim Taliaferro, a Republican who resigned from the Commission to take a seat on the Shreveport City Council.
Bossier Police Searching for Violent Criminal Suspect
On December 25, 2022 Cordell Wade became involved in a physical altercation with the victim in which he violently assaulted her. Cordell was recently released from jail on a similar incident that occurred Christmas time of 2021. His whereabouts in relation to this crime is being sought. Anyone with information...
Bossier Police Seek Two Suspects in Car Theft and Fraud
On 12/15/2022 a report was made in reference to theft of a motor vehicle and theft of bank and credit cards. The victim told police that all of her cards were in the vehicle when it was stolen. It was reported that the victim's card was used at a business on North Market street. Video was obtained, and stills of the suspects were released to the public to help find them. The video showed a white male and female were together in the store attempting to use the victim's card.
