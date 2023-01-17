Read full article on original website
rochesterregional.org
Structural Steel Works Begins in Potsdam
POTSDAM, NY – The second phase of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion (RCP) construction project involves the erection of the first structural steel columns. A crane was delivered to the Hospital’s main campus on Monday, January 16, 2023 and in less than 24-hours, the skeleton of the Pavilion began taking shape. The largest piece of steel to be lifted into place will be an I-beam, weighing in at nine tons, and a total of 1,100 tons of steel will be used.
wwnytv.com
Landfill fee hikes, municipalities are looking at ways to make up the difference
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Pick N’ Go Property Waste Services has 4,000 customers in the tri-county area and prices are set to go up. By how much is yet to be determined. “Just to increase your prices with inflation with the way it is now, with...
wwnytv.com
Homeless woman urges Watertown lawmakers to help: ‘I’m not trash’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman who has found herself homeless for years, in her own words. Tammy Higby has spoken to 7 News several times about her living situation. From living at the Hotis Motel, was condemned, to getting help from the now-closed temporary homeless shelter on...
wwnytv.com
Three people flee Stone Street apartment fire, cause under investigation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three people fled their apartment house in Watertown Thursday afternoon. Flames were reported at 205 Stone Street around 2:45 p.m. According to the Watertown Fire Department, crews found a fire on the second floor of the two-and-a-half story duplex. It was contained to that room.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego JC Penney store to close
OSWEGO — After dodging the ax repeatedly over the years, even as department stores struggled and the COVID-19 pandemic caused its owner to seek bankruptcy protection, the JC Penney store in Oswego is closing. An employee confirmed on Monday that the store, in Oswego Plaza, off state Route 104...
wwnytv.com
3 vehicles crash on Watertown’s Court Street bridge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter weather was to blame for several crashes Tuesday throughout the North Country. There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge. A car struck a SUV coming from the opposite direction. The driver...
wwnytv.com
County takes over Ogdensburg’s overnight police dispatching
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Overnight was the first time St. Lawrence County handled all police dispatching for the city of Ogdensburg. County officials said they were starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday to take over all primary dispatch services and coordinated call response for city police. That coverage lasts until...
uticaphoenix.net
Oneida County Increases Tax Exemption Eligibility for Low Income Seniors & Individuals with Disabilities
Picente Raises 50% Property Tax Exemption Income Limit by $11,000. An $11,000 increase to Oneida County’s 50% property tax exemption income limit for seniors and individuals with disabilities proposed by County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. was approved by the Board of Legislators this week. “Our most vulnerable populations...
wwnytv.com
Snow, sleet & freezing rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
wwnytv.com
Watertown City Council members go back and forth over cyberspace while golf club deal remains on pause
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown’s controversial $3.4 Million deal for the Watertown Golf Club spilled over from City Hall to cyber space with a weekend war of words erupting. “People are looking for the City Council to work together to stop the drama, stop the...
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, January 20, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:01 A.M. Adirondack CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Barneveld Public Library: CLOSED. Holland Patent CSD: CLOSED. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
WKTV
Big Jays Pizzeria opens second location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – When Jason Jaegers took a chance opening a pizza restaurant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no idea his success would allow him to open a second location in his hometown. Jason, who was born and raised in Rome, operates Big Jays Pizzeria...
wwnytv.com
Lewis County home destroyed in early morning fire
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Turin home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say the fire was called in around 2 a.m. by someone at the 5111 State Route 26 home, which is owned by Clark Miller. The caller reported flames coming out...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York
Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oneida and Otsego Counties
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties beginning Thursday at 10:00AM until 7:00AM Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Weather Advisory for entire listening area Thursday and into Friday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 A.M. THURSDAY MORNING TO 6 A.M. EST FRIDAY. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of around three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Jefferson County: Troopers
CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Jefferson County, authorities say. Christopher P. Robertson, 30, of Chaumont, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
informnny.com
Canton: Person facing prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged an individual for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 39-year-old Jebediah Brenno was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone while in the St. Lawrence County Correctional...
