Watertown, NY

Structural Steel Works Begins in Potsdam

POTSDAM, NY – The second phase of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion (RCP) construction project involves the erection of the first structural steel columns. A crane was delivered to the Hospital’s main campus on Monday, January 16, 2023 and in less than 24-hours, the skeleton of the Pavilion began taking shape. The largest piece of steel to be lifted into place will be an I-beam, weighing in at nine tons, and a total of 1,100 tons of steel will be used.
Three people flee Stone Street apartment fire, cause under investigation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three people fled their apartment house in Watertown Thursday afternoon. Flames were reported at 205 Stone Street around 2:45 p.m. According to the Watertown Fire Department, crews found a fire on the second floor of the two-and-a-half story duplex. It was contained to that room.
Oswego JC Penney store to close

OSWEGO — After dodging the ax repeatedly over the years, even as department stores struggled and the COVID-19 pandemic caused its owner to seek bankruptcy protection, the JC Penney store in Oswego is closing. An employee confirmed on Monday that the store, in Oswego Plaza, off state Route 104...
3 vehicles crash on Watertown’s Court Street bridge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter weather was to blame for several crashes Tuesday throughout the North Country. There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge. A car struck a SUV coming from the opposite direction. The driver...
County takes over Ogdensburg’s overnight police dispatching

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Overnight was the first time St. Lawrence County handled all police dispatching for the city of Ogdensburg. County officials said they were starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday to take over all primary dispatch services and coordinated call response for city police. That coverage lasts until...
Snow, sleet & freezing rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
Big Jays Pizzeria opens second location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – When Jason Jaegers took a chance opening a pizza restaurant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no idea his success would allow him to open a second location in his hometown. Jason, who was born and raised in Rome, operates Big Jays Pizzeria...
Lewis County home destroyed in early morning fire

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Turin home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say the fire was called in around 2 a.m. by someone at the 5111 State Route 26 home, which is owned by Clark Miller. The caller reported flames coming out...
State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case

WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York

Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oneida and Otsego Counties

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties beginning Thursday at 10:00AM until 7:00AM Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of...
Canton: Person facing prison contraband charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged an individual for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 39-year-old Jebediah Brenno was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone while in the St. Lawrence County Correctional...
