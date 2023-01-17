ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Feds decide alleged El Paso Walmart shooter won't face death penalty

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The man accused of the deadly El Paso Walmart shooting will not face the death penalty in the federal case, according to a notice filed by The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Texas Tuesday. “The United States of America hereby notifies...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said...
EL PASO, TX
UTEP bans TikTok on Wi-Fi networks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has banned TikTok on all its Wi-Fi networks following a directive from Governor Greg Abbott. “The University is complying with the directive. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources were also directed to develop guidelines for any exceptions. UTEP expects additional guidance soon," a statement from UTEP read.
EL PASO, TX

