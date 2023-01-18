Read full article on original website
“This is a true community event.” Centro Hispano to host annual Tres Reyes Magos Celebration on Saturday
El Día de Los Tres Reyes Magos (Three Kings’ Day), one of the special days many Latin American families enjoy, celebrates the day the three wise men visited baby Jesus’s nativity. It’s a day of heritage and traditions, gifts and delicacies. At Centro Hispano of Dane County, its been a tradition for decades and decades.
Jill Pfeiffer named executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services
For more than 50 years, Briarpatch Youth Services in Madison has served as an important organization to the youth of Dane County providing services, resources, and counsel. On Wednesday, the organization announced that Jill Pfeiffer will lead the organization as its new executive director, succeeding Gloria Reyes, who stepped down in July of last year.
Dr. Corey A. King named new chancellor of UW-Whitewater
Since its founding in 1868, UW-Whitewater has seen 17 chancellors step up to lead the university, and Dr. Corey A. King will make number 18 when he assumes the leadership post on March 1 of chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. After serving at universities around the country in Florida, North Carolina, and West Virginia, King came to UW-Green Bay where he works as vice chancellor for inclusivity and student affairs.
Centro Hispano Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration
Centro Hispano of Dane County will host their annual Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration on Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-noon, at Centro, 810 W. Badger Rd. The Tres Reyes Celebration is a long-standing tradition at Centro Hispano of Dane County. This annual event usually brings children and their families to Centro for a community celebration that includes face painting, traditional snacks and hot chocolate, photos with the Three Kings and more.
Centro Hispano Bike Giveaway
Centro Hispano, with support from Wheels for Winners and Madison Reading Project, will host a bike giveaway on Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Centro Hispano of Dane County, 810 W. Badger Rd. No registration needed. One bike per child will be available on this day — first come...
Dane County Black Caucus refutes statements made by Sheriff Barrett over jail consolidation project
The Dane County Board will vote tonight on whether to put a resolution to the voters on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. Earlier this morning, members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus held a press conference at the City-County Building to talk about that vote on 2022-RES-278 and address what they felt were inaccuracies from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the vote in support of the $13.5 million referendum.
Madison Black Gala
The Madison area Black business community, professionals and friends of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce are invited to its annual Madison Black Gala, formerly known as the Black Business Awards and Recognition Exhibition program, taking place Thursday, Feb. 23, 4:30-10:30 p.m., at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center.
Black Oxygen: Beauty is the way you see the world and yourself, with Charles Payne
Charles Payne is a Madison transplant, a certified teacher, and self-taught social artist, originally from Michigan. Payne is a Shop One Educator/Artist Residency Finalist and a 2022 TMT New Play Development Playwright. Their play ‘Da Classroom Ain’t Enuf’ was an American Players Theatre New Voices: Creating the Classics of Tomorrow semi-finalist and a Wisconsin Wrights 2022 New Play Development project finalist. Payne is an Isthmus contributor, a Madison Magazine contributor and the Arts + Literature Lab’s inaugural ALL Originals Prize winner.
365 Media Foundation to launch new business publication
365 Media Foundation Inc, the nonprofit organization that publishes Madison365 and produces the 365 Leadership Summit, announced today that it will launch Blueprint365, a new online publication dedicated to covering business and workforce news for and from Wisconsin’s communities of color. “Wisconsin’s economy absolutely depends on a diverse workforce...
9th Annual Latino Art Fair set for March 3 at Overture Center
The 9th Annual Latino Art Fair, hosted by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD), will take place Friday, March 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison. Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) is a statewide initiative focused on promoting collaboration between Latino...
Hidden Voices: African Writers of Resistance
Hidden Voices: African Writers of Resistance will take place virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. Three Madison-area African American writers, poet Fabu, novelist Sherry Lucille, and playwright and novelist Catrina Sparkman, discuss their poetry and prose in relation to the three African American Writers of Resistance. They are presenting...
Madison365 Week in Review for January 14
Here are our most popular stories of the week. The Men’s and Women’s Leadership Summits are set for February 6 and 7. Registration is open now – both are free!. Economic development and safety are the top priorities for. Donna Ross in her run for Milwaukee alder.
Former NAACP president Benjamin Jealous to keynote annual MLK Symposium
Benjamin Jealous, a former investigative journalist and NAACP president, will be the keynote speaker at the UW–Madison’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium at the Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall on Monday, Jan. 23. Jealous was one of the youngest presidents in NAACP history. He has also served...
12th Annual National Wear Red Day Observance & Awareness Event
Black women across the greater Madison and Milwaukee areas and beyond are invited to the 12th Annual National Wear Red Day Observance & Awareness Event on Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Goodman Community Center. Get your red-best ready to join us for this lively, life-saving event as...
Madison-area middle and high school youth will come together for 2023 MLK Youth Call to Service
Middle and high school youth across Dane County will gather at Madison’s Central Library for “a day on, not off” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 16 — for the 2023 MLK Youth Call to Service, which will be an in-person event this year after going virtual the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yusuf Adama looks to bring new perspectives and approaches to Beloit City Council
Attention to how politics affects our everyday lives has driven many to get involved with how their local governments operate. Young people looking to invest in their respective cities are no different, and many are starting to be active in their attention. Yusuf Adama is one of those young people in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Due to teacher shortages, One City Schools to close its high school Jan. 20
Last week, One City Schools made the difficult decision to suspend its 9th and 10th grades classes after one semester, citing a shortage of teachers both at their school and nationally while lamenting the emotional toll of the pandemic and stresses in the education system. “This is the most disappointing...
Dr. Charles Taylor, Wayne Strong to be honored with City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Awards
Dr. Charles “Chuck” Taylor and the late Wayne Strong are this year’s recipients of the combined City-County Humanitarian Awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced on Monday. The award is presented annually to community members who reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and are selected by the City-County Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.
Madison Black Gala calls for award nominations
The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Madison-area Black-owned businesses to be recognized during its annual Madison Black Gala, the Black Chamber announced on Friday. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “The Madison Black Gala has always...
Madison Indigenous arts leader, activist revealed as white
Early in 2020, an Indigenous artist urged the owners of a new music venue in town to change its name. It was called The Winnebago, after the street on which it stands. Many Indigenous people and allies let the owners know that wasn’t the best name for a white-owned music venue. One of them was nibiiwakamigkwe, also known as Kay LeClaire, a founding member and co-owner of the queer Indigenous artists’ collective giige, and budding leader of Madison’s Indigenous arts community.
