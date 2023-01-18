Since its founding in 1868, UW-Whitewater has seen 17 chancellors step up to lead the university, and Dr. Corey A. King will make number 18 when he assumes the leadership post on March 1 of chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. After serving at universities around the country in Florida, North Carolina, and West Virginia, King came to UW-Green Bay where he works as vice chancellor for inclusivity and student affairs.

