FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
nctripping.com
Hendersonville NC Map of Attractions (+ 5 Surrounding Counties!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. If you’re searching for a Hendersonville NC Map of Attractions and surrounding counties in Western NC (created with Google Maps), this is your place. We...
asheville.com
Asheville Regional Airport Helping Tackle the Pilot Shortage in Western North Carolina
During the summer of 2020, Western North Carolina local Tim McBride found himself in a life-changing situation. His personal training business in Hendersonville struggled during the pandemic and he had to make the difficult decision to close its doors. But with a resilient mindset, McBride looked forward to the future...
WLOS.com
Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center opens new location in Sylva
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center's new location is officially open, and a celebration was had on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Sylva. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for their chamber members at the new pregnancy center, which is located at 1165 West Main Street in Sylva. The center is situated in between Sylva and Dillsboro.
kiss951.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
tribpapers.com
Black Mountain Mayor Returns to Build Better Community
Black Mountain – Having been a steady and strong community leader for many years, Mike Sobol, the recently re-elected mayor, decided he wanted to return to being Mayor of Black Mountain. Some significant objectives, in his perspective, appeared to be slipping through the cracks. Over the years, Black Mountain has appealed to those looking for small-town sanity with big-town conveniences. Located just 15 minutes east of Asheville and nestled in the scenic Black Mountain range, it has a population of close to 9,000, but this number increases greatly with the tourist population, who visit the area often coming to the many conventions that surround the town.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Where is help for people with disabilities?
I’m trying to get the story out there to help sick people. Asheville is spending $73,000 on a study to help homeless people instead of spending the money to help people. They want to sue HCA instead of the feds. The feds haven’t been enforcing the antitrust laws. That’s why we have one power company and one hospital. They waste money instead of building sidewalks on every state and city road.
uncorkedasheville.com
8 Terrific Biltmore Estate Restaurants, Cafes, & Bars
From locals and annual passholders, enjoy the best Biltmore Estate restaurants, cafes, dessert shops, and wine bars. As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions and America’s largest home, visiting Biltmore Estate is a must, at least once. In fact, as locals, we are Biltmore annual passholders because we...
bpr.org
City Council, Mayor, and Staff Hold Closed-Door Meetings, Sowing Distrust
For at least five years, Asheville City Council members have debated and grappled with some of the most pressing issues facing Asheville in regularly scheduled private meetings with city staff — meetings that are outside of public view. In “check-in” sessions, which appear to be structured to avoid the...
WYFF4.com
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Downtown salon break-in shatters sense of security
A committed customer at Salon Dragonfly on Patton Avenue, I arrived at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a routine haircut only to discover a broken front door indicating someone robbed Dragonfly. I carefully navigated through the fractured glass, careful not to slip on the shattered glass or agitate a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
Last-minute decision lands Hendersonville man a $100,000 jackpot
A Hendersonville man won a $100,000 jackpot after a last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket before leaving a store.
Mountain Xpress
A look back at Asheville’s precarious pro baseball history
The sun was shining, the temperature was in the 70s, and the crowd of over 2,000 was in a festive spirit at McCormick Field the afternoon of April 16, 1959. After a three-year absence, professional baseball was back in Asheville. Playing their home opener, the Class-A Tourists fell to Georgia’s...
tribpapers.com
Movie is Getting Filmed at Biltmore House, Train Depot
Hendersonville – A Hallmark romantic adventure set in 1946 is being filmed during this month at the sprawling Biltmore Estate, with a one-day shoot at Hendersonville’s Historic Train Depot on Friday, Jan. 27. Hallmark’s made-for-television movie is entitled A Biltmore Christmas. Plans are to air it on the...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
FOX Carolina
Man thanks NC hospital staff who saved him following 18-wheeler crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - HCA Healthcare officials shared that a former patient stopped by Mission Hospital this week to thank the staff that cared for him following an 18-wheeler crash a year ago. The patient, Sheriff Manjang, said he was driving his 18-wheeler down a mountain in the area...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 20-year-old in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Erica Jane Smith, a 20-year-old who recently went missing in Anderson County. Deputies said Smith was last seen at a house along Opry House Road. Anyone with information regarding Smith or her location...
itinyhouses.com
Relax in This 2 Bedroom Yurt Just Outside Asheville
If you are considering a yurt as a tiny home option, this beautiful 2-bedroom unit is one that is ideal for inspiration. Gone are the issues of no privacy, and here you will welcome a cozy space with private bedroom, bathroom, and a full kitchen. Tiny House Features. 2 bedrooms...
WYFF4.com
Family and community come together as Oconee Co. road rage victim makes progress
TOCCOA, Ga. — The family of Georgia a woman is hoping for a miracle. After she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in the upstate. "I was just chill to the bone. I didn't know what to do or what to say," Heather Stevanus' grandfather, Lane Goss said.
