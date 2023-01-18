Read full article on original website
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
Sporting News
Kentucky's John Calipari is under fire in Lexington, but No. 1 recruiting class awaits
It did not last long, but the message sent was indelible. Security guards at Rupp Arena asked the fan holding aloft a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas” to depart the Kentucky Wildcats’ game against South Carolina, but those four words and all that was contained within them could not be unseen. Especially when pictures of it were posted all over the internet.
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee
Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
WATCH: John Calipari, Buzz Williams Speak Following Kentucky's 76-67 Win Over Texas AM
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 76-67 win over the Aggies on Saturday afternoon. Calipari's press conference can be seen above, while Williams' can be seen below: More on the win over the Aggies here. Want ...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kentucky
Lore and tall tales are full of stories about mountain lions. But stories about the elusive animal aren’t relegated to history. These days, photos and stories about mountain lion attacks quickly go viral online. It has caused some nervousness about the feline, and understandably so. However, there are not as many mountain lions living in the United States as these stories suggest. And not all states have a population of mountain lions, which begs the question – are there mountain lions in Kentucky?
Top three defensive linemen left in the transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always looking to better themselves and there is no better evidence of that than the recent news of the commitment of former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman, Victor Cutler, but he was not the end of Ohio State raiding the transfer portal. The Buckeyes look primed to...
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
atozsports.com
The national media cost Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel a significant amount of cash
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel missed out on a significant amount of cash this month and he has the national media to blame for it. According to to Go Vols 247, if Tennessee had finished ranked inside the top five of the final AP Top 25 poll, Heupel would’ve received an additional $150,000 in incentive money.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news
For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3-star OT Hayes Johnson top five schools, commitment date
Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson is down to five schools in his recruitment. He also has a date for his commitment. Johnson announced on Friday that he will commit on January 26, and will choose from a top five that includes Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Tennessee.
Coach Prime faces the pain: Deion Sanders' 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal
The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hire of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibility and potential. The Buffs have landed a ton of transfer portal players and high-ranked recruits, and they will be a must-watch for a...
Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 76-67 win against Texas AM
The key talking points after John Calipari and the Wildcats’ victory vs. Buzz Williams and the Aggies.
2024 5-Star Point Guard, Kentucky Target Tahaad Pettiford to Commit Feb. 1
Another Kentucky basketball target in the 2024 class is nearing an announcement for his commitment. Tahaad Pettiford — a 5-star point guard out of Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City, N.J. — is set to announce his commitment on Feb. 1, per On3's Joe Tipton. Kentucky is one of ...
2024 Taylor County OL Hayes Johnson Announces Decision Date
Hayes Johnson is ready to wrap up his recruitment. One of the most talented high school football players in the state of Kentucky has set a decision date. The enormous junior offensive lineman from Taylor County will be announcing his commitment at his high school next Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 am EST. Johnson is choosing between Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville, Michigan State and Kentucky. The Wildcats are the favorite to land the 2024 three-star prospect, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).
CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 and 1 after turbulent night in college hoops for ranked teams
College basketball has had a topsy-turvy week already, with five ranked teams losing on Wednesday night and three more losing on Tuesday, including No. 2 Kansas. As a result, CBSSports.com has released its updated “Top 25 and 1” to reflect anticipated changes to the next batch of rankings.
Yardbarker
'Video game' Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky face streaking Texas A&M
Kentucky hopes to keep its home-court advantage going on Saturday when it faces Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference game in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats have lost just once in 11 games at Rupp Arena this season, dodging their second home defeat Tuesday in an 85-71 win over Georgia. Kentucky's...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Johnson Leaving WDKY-TV: Where Is the FOX 56 Meteorologist Going?
In a year since he joined the FOX 56 News team, Chris Johnson has become Lexington, Kentucky’s go-to weather forecaster. And he is passionate about giving back to the state where he grew up. But now, the skilled meteorologist is moving on to enjoy the next phase of his life. Chris Johnson is leaving WDKY-TV for something that means a lot to him. However, this isn’t the final farewell. Here is what Chris Johnson said about his departure from WDKY FOX 56 News.
Louisville extends offer to '24 Top 50 Kon Knueppel
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 Top 50 target Kon Knueppel of Milwaukee (Wisc.) Wisconsin Lutheran. The 6-foot-6 four-star wing currently sits as the nation's No. 41 overall target in his class and the top prospect in Wisconsin. The Cardinals join an impressive list of scholarship offers that...
Top 2024 QB commit talks about potentially reclassifying to 2023
With the release of Jaden Rashada from his letter of intent, many Florida fans wondered if 2024 quarterback commit DJ Lagway could reclassify to the 2023 class. Lagway recently spoke to On3’s Gators Online Show and talked about the possibility of reclassifying, among other things. Lagway, the No. 2...
americanhistorycentral.com
Daniel Boone — The Life of an American Legend
Daniel Boone was a hunter, explorer, and soldier who rose to fame for his exploits as a frontiersman and trailblazer who played an important role in the settlement of Kentucky. Boone has long been remembered as one of the men responsible for opening the West to further exploration and settlement. He is memorialized in popular culture, which often exaggerates his exploits, including James Fenimore’s classic novel “The Last of the Mohicans.” Regardless, Boone’s willingness and desire to blaze a path into western Virginia played a key role in helping form the state of Kentucky and inspired people to move westward.
