Lexington, KY

Sporting News

Kentucky's John Calipari is under fire in Lexington, but No. 1 recruiting class awaits

It did not last long, but the message sent was indelible. Security guards at Rupp Arena asked the fan holding aloft a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas” to depart the Kentucky Wildcats’ game against South Carolina, but those four words and all that was contained within them could not be unseen. Especially when pictures of it were posted all over the internet.
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee

Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
NASHVILLE, TN
KISS 106

These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky

One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Kentucky

Lore and tall tales are full of stories about mountain lions. But stories about the elusive animal aren’t relegated to history. These days, photos and stories about mountain lion attacks quickly go viral online. It has caused some nervousness about the feline, and understandably so. However, there are not as many mountain lions living in the United States as these stories suggest. And not all states have a population of mountain lions, which begs the question – are there mountain lions in Kentucky?
KENTUCKY STATE
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news

For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

3-star OT Hayes Johnson top five schools, commitment date

Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson is down to five schools in his recruitment. He also has a date for his commitment. Johnson announced on Friday that he will commit on January 26, and will choose from a top five that includes Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Tennessee.
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
On3.com

2024 Taylor County OL Hayes Johnson Announces Decision Date

Hayes Johnson is ready to wrap up his recruitment. One of the most talented high school football players in the state of Kentucky has set a decision date. The enormous junior offensive lineman from Taylor County will be announcing his commitment at his high school next Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 am EST. Johnson is choosing between Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville, Michigan State and Kentucky. The Wildcats are the favorite to land the 2024 three-star prospect, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
Yardbarker

'Video game' Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky face streaking Texas A&M

Kentucky hopes to keep its home-court advantage going on Saturday when it faces Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference game in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats have lost just once in 11 games at Rupp Arena this season, dodging their second home defeat Tuesday in an 85-71 win over Georgia. Kentucky's...
LEXINGTON, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Johnson Leaving WDKY-TV: Where Is the FOX 56 Meteorologist Going?

In a year since he joined the FOX 56 News team, Chris Johnson has become Lexington, Kentucky’s go-to weather forecaster. And he is passionate about giving back to the state where he grew up. But now, the skilled meteorologist is moving on to enjoy the next phase of his life. Chris Johnson is leaving WDKY-TV for something that means a lot to him. However, this isn’t the final farewell. Here is what Chris Johnson said about his departure from WDKY FOX 56 News.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Louisville extends offer to '24 Top 50 Kon Knueppel

Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 Top 50 target Kon Knueppel of Milwaukee (Wisc.) Wisconsin Lutheran. The 6-foot-6 four-star wing currently sits as the nation's No. 41 overall target in his class and the top prospect in Wisconsin. The Cardinals join an impressive list of scholarship offers that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
americanhistorycentral.com

Daniel Boone — The Life of an American Legend

Daniel Boone was a hunter, explorer, and soldier who rose to fame for his exploits as a frontiersman and trailblazer who played an important role in the settlement of Kentucky. Boone has long been remembered as one of the men responsible for opening the West to further exploration and settlement. He is memorialized in popular culture, which often exaggerates his exploits, including James Fenimore’s classic novel “The Last of the Mohicans.” Regardless, Boone’s willingness and desire to blaze a path into western Virginia played a key role in helping form the state of Kentucky and inspired people to move westward.
KENTUCKY STATE

