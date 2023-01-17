Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Jan. 21
Skate, educate, or get ready to play ball this weekend, and don't forget to log on to www.columbuscountynews.com to read the latest news absolutely free. No subscription is required to find out what's going on in your area. • Join an educator from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences...
columbuscountynews.com
Mitchell Valerie Nealy
October 25, 1965 - January 18, 2023 (age 57) Mitchell Valerie Nealy, 57 of the Mollie Community in Clarendon, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, while in New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Mitchell was born on Oct. 25, 1965, son of Vernon Leo Nealey and Larrine Durden...
columbuscountynews.com
Joel K. Powell
Mr. Joel K. Powell, formally of Fair Bluff, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his residence in Raleigh, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held on Jan. 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Fair Bluff. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be at the Butler Branch Cemetery afterwards.
columbuscountynews.com
Signals Change on 701
Signal lights on U.S. 701 Bypass in Whiteville are transitioning as part of the Super Street project. Highland Paving activated the new signals today (Jan. 18) at Columbus Street, and deactivating the lights at Virgil Street. The city said the new signals will flash yellow until Jan. 25, when they will be fully activated.
columbuscountynews.com
Murderer Paroled by State
Jeffrey Allen Lane, who stabbed an 88 year old woman to death in 1990, is a free man. The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved Lane’s latest application for parole, according to a press release. He was approved for release on Jan. 14, 2021, and granted release Jan. 9 after having met all conditions for release.
columbuscountynews.com
Early College Now Taking Applications
The Columbus Career and College Academy (CCCA) at Southeastern Community College is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year. The invitation is for all Columbus County high school students. Students will not only be working towards a high school diploma, but they will also get the chance to graduate...
columbuscountynews.com
McKamey Found Guilty in 2016 Murder
James Edward McKamey has been found guilty of the first degree murder of Carol Greer. The jury deliberated very briefly Wednesday before returning verdicts for murder, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. McKamey was found guilty of robbing, assaulting and killing Greer in 2016. Verdict sheets show McKamey...
