Green Sea, SC

Joel K. Powell

Mr. Joel K. Powell, formally of Fair Bluff, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his residence in Raleigh, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held on Jan. 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Fair Bluff. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be at the Butler Branch Cemetery afterwards.
FAIR BLUFF, NC
KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina

KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
WILMINGTON, NC
Derek L. Haney

Derek L. Haney, 42, formerly of Bolton, passed away at his residence of Jamestown, N.Y. Derek was born on Jan. 24, 1980. Haney is survived by his daughter Sahara Johnson of Fresno, Ca.; siblings Jimmy Webb of Virginia, Lathan Webb of Bolton; Teresa Stephens of Virginia; uncles Raymond Brooks of Bolton; Alfred and George Haney of New York, Cleveland Haney of Virginia; two great uncles, Samuel and Willie Brooks and two great aunts, Jacqueline Ganus and Sheila Brooks.
BOLTON, NC
The Good News for Jan. 21

Skate, educate, or get ready to play ball this weekend, and don't forget to log on to www.columbuscountynews.com to read the latest news absolutely free. No subscription is required to find out what's going on in your area. • Join an educator from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
WILMINGTON, NC
Conway woman wins $300,000 lottery prize

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman won $300,000 on a lottery ticket, according to lottery officials. The woman, who was not named, won one of two top prizes of in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, lottery officials said. The ticket was purchased at Corner Stop #106 in Conway. “It’s the best feeling in the […]
CONWAY, SC
Fire heavily damages Surfside Beach-area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Tuesday morning displaced two residents and heavily damaged a home in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews responded at 8:37 a.m. to Heathmuir Drive, HCFR said. The fire is under control, and there were no injuries. HCFR said the residents will be assisted […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Man charged in deadly Highway 501 crash near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Tuesday in a deadly crash along Highway 501 near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Manuel Ixtepan-Seba, 46, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, troopers said. He was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center […]
CONWAY, SC
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified a North Carolina man who was found dead after being reported missing earlier this month. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of 29-year-old Corey Adam Soles, of Chadbourn, was found on Jan. 16 in the area of Green Sea Road in Galivants Ferry.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Bond set for teen in deadly Horry Co. missing person investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bond was set Thursday morning for a teenager arrested Wednesday in a deadly missing persons investigation. Police have made another arrest in connection to an ongoing investigation after a person was found dead in Horry County. A man who was wanted by police, 18-year-old...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
22 arrested in Florence Co. drug bust on West Lucas Street

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies arrested 22 people in a special operation targeting illegal activities on West Lucas Street in Florence on Tuesday. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said they arrested the people for drugs, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and unlawful possession of weapons. Joye said...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

