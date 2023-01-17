Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
Mitchell Valerie Nealy
October 25, 1965 - January 18, 2023 (age 57) Mitchell Valerie Nealy, 57 of the Mollie Community in Clarendon, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, while in New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Mitchell was born on Oct. 25, 1965, son of Vernon Leo Nealey and Larrine Durden...
The Good News for Jan. 21
Skate, educate, or get ready to play ball this weekend, and don't forget to log on to www.columbuscountynews.com to read the latest news absolutely free. No subscription is required to find out what's going on in your area. • Join an educator from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences...
Derek L. Haney
Derek L. Haney, 42, formerly of Bolton, passed away at his residence of Jamestown, N.Y. Derek was born on Jan. 24, 1980. Haney is survived by his daughter Sahara Johnson of Fresno, Ca.; siblings Jimmy Webb of Virginia, Lathan Webb of Bolton; Teresa Stephens of Virginia; uncles Raymond Brooks of Bolton; Alfred and George Haney of New York, Cleveland Haney of Virginia; two great uncles, Samuel and Willie Brooks and two great aunts, Jacqueline Ganus and Sheila Brooks.
Early College Now Taking Applications
The Columbus Career and College Academy (CCCA) at Southeastern Community College is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year. The invitation is for all Columbus County high school students. Students will not only be working towards a high school diploma, but they will also get the chance to graduate...
Murderer Paroled by State
Jeffrey Allen Lane, who stabbed an 88 year old woman to death in 1990, is a free man. The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved Lane’s latest application for parole, according to a press release. He was approved for release on Jan. 14, 2021, and granted release Jan. 9 after having met all conditions for release.
Cerro Gordo Holds Ball Signups
Cerro Gordo will be holding signups for their Dixie Youth baseball program every Saturday starting on Jan. 28 - Feb. 18. The event will be held at the Cerro Gordo Dixie Youth Complex from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. each registration day. The league will consist of Tee Ball, Majors,...
