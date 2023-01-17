Read full article on original website
Mitchell Valerie Nealy
October 25, 1965 - January 18, 2023 (age 57) Mitchell Valerie Nealy, 57 of the Mollie Community in Clarendon, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, while in New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Mitchell was born on Oct. 25, 1965, son of Vernon Leo Nealey and Larrine Durden...
The Good News for Jan. 21
Skate, educate, or get ready to play ball this weekend, and don't forget to log on to www.columbuscountynews.com to read the latest news absolutely free. No subscription is required to find out what's going on in your area. • Join an educator from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences...
Octavia Tara George
December 15, 1978 - January 18, 2023 (age 44) Octavia Tara George, 44, formerly of the Mount Olive Community, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home in Hope Mills. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Murderer Paroled by State
Jeffrey Allen Lane, who stabbed an 88 year old woman to death in 1990, is a free man. The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved Lane’s latest application for parole, according to a press release. He was approved for release on Jan. 14, 2021, and granted release Jan. 9 after having met all conditions for release.
Early College Now Taking Applications
The Columbus Career and College Academy (CCCA) at Southeastern Community College is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year. The invitation is for all Columbus County high school students. Students will not only be working towards a high school diploma, but they will also get the chance to graduate...
