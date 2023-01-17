Mr. Joel K. Powell, formally of Fair Bluff, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his residence in Raleigh, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held on Jan. 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Fair Bluff. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be at the Butler Branch Cemetery afterwards.

FAIR BLUFF, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO