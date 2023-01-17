Read full article on original website
Joel K. Powell
Mr. Joel K. Powell, formally of Fair Bluff, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his residence in Raleigh, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held on Jan. 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Fair Bluff. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be at the Butler Branch Cemetery afterwards.
Octavia Tara George
December 15, 1978 - January 18, 2023 (age 44) Octavia Tara George, 44, formerly of the Mount Olive Community, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home in Hope Mills. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Derek L. Haney
Derek L. Haney, 42, formerly of Bolton, passed away at his residence of Jamestown, N.Y. Derek was born on Jan. 24, 1980. Haney is survived by his daughter Sahara Johnson of Fresno, Ca.; siblings Jimmy Webb of Virginia, Lathan Webb of Bolton; Teresa Stephens of Virginia; uncles Raymond Brooks of Bolton; Alfred and George Haney of New York, Cleveland Haney of Virginia; two great uncles, Samuel and Willie Brooks and two great aunts, Jacqueline Ganus and Sheila Brooks.
CPD Officer Saves Man From Burning Home
Chadbourn Police Officer Everett Lewis pulled a man from a burning home Saturday night, according to the fire marshal’s office. When Lewis responded to 114 Pine Street, Fire Marshal Shannon Blackmon said, heavy flames were showing in the kitchen area of the home. The 911 call came in just after 9 p.m.
Murderer Paroled by State
Jeffrey Allen Lane, who stabbed an 88 year old woman to death in 1990, is a free man. The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved Lane’s latest application for parole, according to a press release. He was approved for release on Jan. 14, 2021, and granted release Jan. 9 after having met all conditions for release.
Early College Now Taking Applications
The Columbus Career and College Academy (CCCA) at Southeastern Community College is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year. The invitation is for all Columbus County high school students. Students will not only be working towards a high school diploma, but they will also get the chance to graduate...
