Derek L. Haney, 42, formerly of Bolton, passed away at his residence of Jamestown, N.Y. Derek was born on Jan. 24, 1980. Haney is survived by his daughter Sahara Johnson of Fresno, Ca.; siblings Jimmy Webb of Virginia, Lathan Webb of Bolton; Teresa Stephens of Virginia; uncles Raymond Brooks of Bolton; Alfred and George Haney of New York, Cleveland Haney of Virginia; two great uncles, Samuel and Willie Brooks and two great aunts, Jacqueline Ganus and Sheila Brooks.

BOLTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO