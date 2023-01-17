ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023

Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.

Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
Roundtrip Flights to Puerto Rico Are as Low as $69 Right Now

We have reached the part of winter, particularly in the northern US, where we're quite sick of the cold and have little to break up the monotony of shoveling and 5 pm sunsets. A trip to a warmer locale might be the required medicine. As we've noted, it's a great...
Melbourne ranked third in the top trending travel destinations for 2023

Hot off the heels of news that Melbourne was recently named one of the top five drinking cities for 2023 comes new data that reveals the Victorian capital has also just been ranked the third most popular destination for travellers in 2023. According to a study by Airbnb, Melbourne beat...
Road Trips to Take in Mexico

For those who like to drive, we recommend these road trips that you can do by car in Mexico, enjoying the landscapes and attractions of each one in a different way. Cancun - Playa del Carmen - Tulum: Total driving time 2 hrs and 132 kilometers (82.5 miles) This tourist...
Uniworld’s 55-Day River Cruise Takes You To Three Continents — The Amazing Destinations That Await In 2024

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Settle in and enjoy Uniworld’s second annual 55-night “Rivers of the World” cruise! Be there on October 3, 2024, when this boutique river cruise departs from Lima, Peru. You’ll be one of 68 passengers journeying across three continents and 10 countries. You’ll be treated to the amenities and luxury of four of Uniworld’s “Super Ships.” This spectacular cruise includes destinations that are new to Uniworld, as well as special surprises and exclusive experiences.
15 Kid-Friendly Vrbo Rentals in Hawaii for Family Vacation Fun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Are you ready for the ultimate family vacation? Imagine crystal clear waters, sandy beaches, and endless sunshine. Picture your kids laughing and playing in the surf, while you kick back and relax on a lounge chair. This dream can become a reality with a family vacation to Hawaii! As a parent, you deserve a break, and Hawaii is the perfect destination to create unforgettable memories with your kids. Especially when you book your trip at a vacation rental home or condo through Vrbo, and take advantage of their privacy, spaciousness, affordability, and unique experiences.
Travel tips for visiting to Philippines

Have you ever wanted to explore the beautiful country of the Philippines? With its diverse culture, stunning landscapes, and unique attractions, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit. From tropical beaches to mist-covered mountains, from archaeological sites to modern cities - this article will take you through some of the most amazing places in the Philippines that are worth a visit. Let's dive right in!
A First-timer’s Guide to Mexico’s Islands of Loreto

Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay Resort is a mouthful, no doubt. But its location might also be a head-scratcher. Few know that 330 miles north of the luxury resorts and Americanized bars and restaurants of Cabo San Lucas you'll find the historic town of Loreto and its surrounding islands. […]
New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023

The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
Exploring the Many Faces of Travel: Which Type is Right for You?

Exploring the Many Faces of Travel: Which Type is Right for You?. Traveling is one of the most exciting and fulfilling experiences one can have. Whether you are exploring new cultures, experiencing new foods, or simply getting away from the daily grind, there is something to be gained from traveling.
A Guide to Airports in the Seychelles

There are a host of reasons to visit the Seychelles, from relaxing on its beautiful beaches to hiking and wildlife spotting at its awe-inspiring national parks. To reach the archipelago, most travelers arrive at Seychelles International Airport. Located on Mahé island, near the capital city of Victoria, it has daily flights operating from all around the world. Nevertheless, there are eight airports throughout the islands offering opportunities to island-hop or fly directly to the islands of your choosing. Use this guide to learn about the range of airports available for travel to this idyllic paradise.

