NYC townhouse and occult researchers’ headquarters lists for $15M
This Upper West Side townhouse offers opulence in this world — and a longtime relationship with the otherworldly. The American Society for Psychical Research, a 138-year-old nonprofit committed to studying “extraordinary or as yet unexplained phenomena,” has put its tony headquarters on the market for $15 million. Founded in 1885, the ASPR claims to be “the oldest psychical research organization in the United States” on its website, where it explains its focus on answering such questions as “How is mind related to matter, energy, space and time? In what unexplained ways do we interconnect with the universe and each other?” The group names...
US director Peter Sellars on making art in epic times
His directorial talents embrace opera, theatre, dance, visual arts and film. As he brings Wagner's "Tristan and Isolde" to the Opera Bastille in Paris, Peter Sellars tells us about the lessons the "total work of art" has to teach us about glimpsing beauty amid the madness. This latest production incorporates Bill Viola's flickering video art to echo the themes of the opera.
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare snoozes the city that never sleeps
The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, has finally hit bookshelves around the world. But for Americans, it was just another day.Across the pond, some bookstores opened at midnight to meet the demand for Prince Harry’s new book, which was released on Tuesday 10 January. At Waterstones, booksellers opened their London locations early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand. Over at WHSmith, the store’s Euston, Victoria, Heathrow and Gatwick branches all extended their opening times.Just hours after its release, Spare has already been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – according to its publisher, Penguin Random House...
The Baccarat Hotel New York Launches $3000 Tea Service
The Baccarat Hotel New York has recently launched a new tea service, The Crystal Tea, which is the most expensive tea service in the city. The service costs $3000 and is served in the hotel's Grand Salon. The menu, service and setting are a departure from traditional English tea service, and is designed to reflect the crystal brand's heritage of creating masterpieces for generations of royal households.
Nolinski: Peace and pleasure in the heart of Paris
In the centre of Paris on Avenue de l’Opera, the famous thoroughfare running from the Louvre to the Palais Garnier opera house, you will find the Nolinski hotel, its tall wrought-iron doors an unassuming gateway into slice of art deco heaven at the city’s heart. Or, in my...
Rhyme and Reason: Phillis Wheatley's Life of Inspiration
Phillis Wheatley, the enslaved prodigy poet, has fascinated readers since the 18th century, even before the 1773 publication of her volume, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral. David Waldstreicher’s expansive new biography, The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journeys Through American Slavery and Independence, is sure to inspire new generations with the story of the genius child, brought to America on the slave ship Phillis, for which she was named by her mistress, Susanna Wheatley, who soon discovered and helped to nurture her intellectual and literary gifts. Hailed as a marvel, a miracle even, taught to read English by Susanna and her daughter, she soon penned odes and elegies to and for the elite generation that led America to revolution. They responded in turn. George Washington corresponded with her, Benjamin Franklin visited her in London, and Thomas Jefferson wrote a disparaging, white supremacist assessment of her literary capacity. Her name has graced schools and other organizations and institutions in Black communities nationwide.
