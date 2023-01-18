Read full article on original website
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
“This is a true community event.” Centro Hispano to host annual Tres Reyes Magos Celebration on Saturday
El Día de Los Tres Reyes Magos (Three Kings’ Day), one of the special days many Latin American families enjoy, celebrates the day the three wise men visited baby Jesus’s nativity. It’s a day of heritage and traditions, gifts and delicacies. At Centro Hispano of Dane County, its been a tradition for decades and decades.
Madison Black Gala
The Madison area Black business community, professionals and friends of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce are invited to its annual Madison Black Gala, formerly known as the Black Business Awards and Recognition Exhibition program, taking place Thursday, Feb. 23, 4:30-10:30 p.m., at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center.
Centro Hispano Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration
Centro Hispano of Dane County will host their annual Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration on Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-noon, at Centro, 810 W. Badger Rd. The Tres Reyes Celebration is a long-standing tradition at Centro Hispano of Dane County. This annual event usually brings children and their families to Centro for a community celebration that includes face painting, traditional snacks and hot chocolate, photos with the Three Kings and more.
Indigenous community looks to heal weeks after a “pretendian” is exposed
Madison’s Indigenous and arts communities are working to disentangle themselves from a web left behind by Kay LeClaire, a white woman who has been claiming to be an Indigenous two-spirit person for at least five years. Since we first reported on LeClaire’s deceptions, the story went viral internationally. But...
Centro Hispano Bike Giveaway
Centro Hispano, with support from Wheels for Winners and Madison Reading Project, will host a bike giveaway on Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Centro Hispano of Dane County, 810 W. Badger Rd. No registration needed. One bike per child will be available on this day — first come...
Rev. Lilada Gee’s sermon on “finishing the work” will highlight Jesus’ MLK Worship Service at Sherman Church on Sunday
Rev. Lilada Gee has faced incredible adversity over the last year and persevered through multiple difficult situations as an artist here in Madison. As the featured speaker for Sherman Church’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jesus’ Dream worship service on Sunday, Jan. 15, Gee plans to touch on the themes of being interrupted and “finishing the work.”
Dane County Black Caucus refutes statements made by Sheriff Barrett over jail consolidation project
The Dane County Board will vote tonight on whether to put a resolution to the voters on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. Earlier this morning, members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus held a press conference at the City-County Building to talk about that vote on 2022-RES-278 and address what they felt were inaccuracies from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the vote in support of the $13.5 million referendum.
Black Oxygen: Beauty is the way you see the world and yourself, with Charles Payne
Charles Payne is a Madison transplant, a certified teacher, and self-taught social artist, originally from Michigan. Payne is a Shop One Educator/Artist Residency Finalist and a 2022 TMT New Play Development Playwright. Their play ‘Da Classroom Ain’t Enuf’ was an American Players Theatre New Voices: Creating the Classics of Tomorrow semi-finalist and a Wisconsin Wrights 2022 New Play Development project finalist. Payne is an Isthmus contributor, a Madison Magazine contributor and the Arts + Literature Lab’s inaugural ALL Originals Prize winner.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: January 20
The Dane County Board rejected a resolution to put an additional $13.5 million for the consolidated jail project to referendum in April, opting instead to wait until a more complete cost estimate comes in March and then decide whether to spend more or cut back on the project. Supervisor Dana Pellebon joins the show today to talk about that vote, the Black Caucus perspective and what comes next.
Madison365 Week in Review for January 14
Here are our most popular stories of the week. The Men’s and Women’s Leadership Summits are set for February 6 and 7. Registration is open now – both are free!. Economic development and safety are the top priorities for. Donna Ross in her run for Milwaukee alder.
Dr. Charles Taylor, Wayne Strong to be honored with City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Awards
Dr. Charles “Chuck” Taylor and the late Wayne Strong are this year’s recipients of the combined City-County Humanitarian Awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced on Monday. The award is presented annually to community members who reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and are selected by the City-County Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.
12th Annual National Wear Red Day Observance & Awareness Event
Black women across the greater Madison and Milwaukee areas and beyond are invited to the 12th Annual National Wear Red Day Observance & Awareness Event on Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Goodman Community Center. Get your red-best ready to join us for this lively, life-saving event as...
365 Media Foundation to launch new business publication
365 Media Foundation Inc, the nonprofit organization that publishes Madison365 and produces the 365 Leadership Summit, announced today that it will launch Blueprint365, a new online publication dedicated to covering business and workforce news for and from Wisconsin’s communities of color. “Wisconsin’s economy absolutely depends on a diverse workforce...
Carla Vigue named University of Wisconsin Director of Tribal Relations
Carla Vigue has been named director of tribal relations at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, according to a news release from the university. She will begin her new role on January 23. Vigue, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, is currently director of communications, events and community engagement...
Madison Black Gala calls for award nominations
The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Madison-area Black-owned businesses to be recognized during its annual Madison Black Gala, the Black Chamber announced on Friday. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “The Madison Black Gala has always...
Yusuf Adama looks to bring new perspectives and approaches to Beloit City Council
Attention to how politics affects our everyday lives has driven many to get involved with how their local governments operate. Young people looking to invest in their respective cities are no different, and many are starting to be active in their attention. Yusuf Adama is one of those young people in Beloit, Wisconsin.
2023 MLK City-County Observance
This year’s MLK City-County Observance, which will be emceed by American Family Insurance President Telisa Yancy, will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Overture Center for the Arts in the Capitol Theater. Donzaleigh Abernathy, the daughter of Rev. Abernathy and Goddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,...
Longtime South Side community leader Isadore Knox seeks District 14 seat on Common Council
As a resident of South Madison for over 30 years, Isadore Knox is looking to serve as a voice for the community in his run for alderperson of the 14th district in Madison. After raising five children, spending over a decade in both state and county government, and serving as a Madison alderperson in both 2005 and 2007, Knox is hoping his experience and connection to the community will continue on through the position. Knox plans to make sure his neighbors’ best interests are a top priority as changes in both neighborhoods and districts on the South Side of Madison prove to make representation an important issue.
MLK Youth Call to Service
The annual MLK Youth Call to Service will take place Monday, Jan. 16, at Madison Central Library, 11:45-4:45 p.m. The King Coalition, in partnership with the City of Madison, Dane County, MSCR, Madison Out of School Time (MOST), Madison Public Library, the Urban League and many others, invite middle school youth to participate at the Madison Central Library as we explore service and activism in Dr. King’s memory. Lunch is provided. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required.
MLK Ecumenical Service
MLK Ecumenical Service will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, at 4:30 p.m. at Blackhawk Church. Join us to promote the “beloved community” through spiritual inclusivity. Hosted by the King Coalition in partnership with a diverse group of faith community leaders, the MLK Ecumenical Service joins people together from diverse religious traditions, socioeconomic statuses, ethnicities and political beliefs in the spirit of brotherhood/sisterhood to honor Dr. King’s dream of social justice and equality. It also seeks to develop the “beloved community” through spiritual inclusivity and recognition of our shared humanity.
