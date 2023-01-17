Read full article on original website
Related
NFL wife made major move against Colts owner
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels almost joined the Indianapolis Colts when seeking a head coaching position as a then-longtime offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2022. We now know that move never came to fruition, and according to one media report, that’s directly a result of how McDaniels‘ wife, Read more... The post NFL wife made major move against Colts owner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Player Kills Dangerous Mountain Lion With Bow and Arrow
His last name is Wolfe, but he hunts lions. Former NFL defensive end Derek Wolfe played 10 seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016. Now retired, Wolfe spends time hunting, and apparently, the hunting includes apex predators. Wolfe shared his latest hunting story...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0