Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Brooke Henderson signs multi-year full bag deal with TaylorMade; 2023 WITB
TaylorMade Golf has today announced the expansion of its partnership with LPGA Tour professional Brooke Henderson. After signing an exclusive golf ball and glove deal in early 2022, Henderson has now agreed to a new multi-year contract and will have a full bag of TaylorMade equipment. She will also use the brand’s staff bag and sport the TaylorMade logo on her headwear.
golfmagic.com
Report: Brooks Koepka's misery REVEALED in Netflix documentary Full Swing
Brooks Koepka's struggles will be laid bare in the upcoming Netflix documentary, according to one of the show's producers. Paul Martin has given an interview with GQ about Full Swing. Martin told the publication that Koepka was a particularly interesting watch in the show. Television producers met with Koepka in...
golfmagic.com
Judge set to make HUGE RULING after PGA accuse LIV of "cherry-picking" info
Unsurprisingly, LIV Golf have become deadlocked with the PGA Tour in a fight for information in the antitrust lawsuit. We are sure by now you have heard the controversial series is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund [PIF]. PIF and its boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan can't agree on the production...
Tri-City Herald
LIV Golf Enters Multi-Year ‘Mutually Financially Beneficial’ Agreement With TV Partner
LIV Golf has its long-awaited television partner, a large affiliate network in the United States that has no other sports programming but will offer the controversial league a large platform to show its product. The CW Network—the C is for CBS, the W for Warner Media—has entered into a multi-year...
msn.com
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
'The Decision Has Been Made' - Jon Rahm Expects Ryder Cup To Ban LIV Stars
The Spaniard thinks it's a matter of time before Ryder Cup bans for LIV players are confirmed
Paige Spiranac Announces ‘OnlyPaige’ Subscription Platform With Sizzling Photo
The former pro golfer will offer exclusive content to paid subscribers.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
VIDEO | Slap fighter Sorin Comsa left disfigured after ten rounds of open-handed carnage at RXF Slap Fighting Championships
Sorin Comsa was left with an extremely swollen and disfigured face after participating in the RXF Slap Fighting Championships in Las Vegas. A video clip of his contest went viral after his opponent struck him full force to the face, resulting in Comsa being unidentifiable compared to earlier on in the day.
golfmagic.com
Look away! Former major champ hits nightmare putting yip on PGA Tour
There are many bad habits a player can develop in golf that become unavoidable and contagious. The primary disease that can sweep through your game is the dreaded shank, dare I even write the word. Another one is the yip. A yip can be a chip or a putt in...
NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change
It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Elon Musk Celebrates a Big Win for Twitter
Twitter is set to run content sponsorship deals with many media and major sports advertisers, according to Axios.
golfmagic.com
PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!
There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Golf Digest
Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf
The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
LIV Golf, CW Close to Announcing Multiyear Broadcast Deal
LIV Golf has secured a broadcast deal with The CW ahead of the circuit’s second season. It will be the first sports deal of its kind for The CW, a partnership that LIV Golf analyst David Feherty let slip at one of his comedy shows in Florida last week, The Palm Beach Post reported on Tuesday.
Comments / 0