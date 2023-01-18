ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brooke Henderson signs multi-year full bag deal with TaylorMade; 2023 WITB

TaylorMade Golf has today announced the expansion of its partnership with LPGA Tour professional Brooke Henderson. After signing an exclusive golf ball and glove deal in early 2022, Henderson has now agreed to a new multi-year contract and will have a full bag of TaylorMade equipment. She will also use the brand’s staff bag and sport the TaylorMade logo on her headwear.
Report: Brooks Koepka's misery REVEALED in Netflix documentary Full Swing

Brooks Koepka's struggles will be laid bare in the upcoming Netflix documentary, according to one of the show's producers. Paul Martin has given an interview with GQ about Full Swing. Martin told the publication that Koepka was a particularly interesting watch in the show. Television producers met with Koepka in...
Judge set to make HUGE RULING after PGA accuse LIV of "cherry-picking" info

Unsurprisingly, LIV Golf have become deadlocked with the PGA Tour in a fight for information in the antitrust lawsuit. We are sure by now you have heard the controversial series is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund [PIF]. PIF and its boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan can't agree on the production...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Look away! Former major champ hits nightmare putting yip on PGA Tour

There are many bad habits a player can develop in golf that become unavoidable and contagious. The primary disease that can sweep through your game is the dreaded shank, dare I even write the word. Another one is the yip. A yip can be a chip or a putt in...
NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change

It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!

There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf

The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
