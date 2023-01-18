Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
I nearly died after I was forced to wait nine hours for an ambulance amid NHS pressures – just get a taxi
A DAD has urged Brits who need life-saving care to 'just get a taxi' to A&E after he nearly died following a cardiac arrest. Darrel Wilson said he 'wouldn't be here right now' if he hadn't made his own way to hospital after being forced to wait nine hours for an ambulance.
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Hinkley Point: Bus crash road 'was gritted night before accident'
The road on which a bus flipped over with 70 people on board had been gritted the night before the accident, the council has said. The bus was carrying workers to the Hinkley Point C site and overturned on the A39 near Cannington at around 06:00 GMT on Tuesday. There...
BBC
Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'
A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother. Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace. He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the...
BBC
Burgess Hill ambulance dispatcher to run London marathon in memory of stepmother
An ambulance dispatcher will run the London marathon in memory of his stepmother who died after being diagnosed with 14 brain tumours in 18 months. Jenny Weller, a personal trainer from Burgess Hill, was just 37 when she died. Paul Weller, also from Burgess Hill, hopes to raise money for...
BBC
At-risk veterans' charity bidding to buy premises in Newcastle-under-Lyme
A charity helping military veterans faces losing its home unless it can raise enough money to buy it. The centre used by TRI Services and Veterans Support Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme is being sold by Staffordshire County Council. The charity is campaigning to secure its future and has attracted the support...
BBC
Bus catches fire outside Temple Meads railway station
Emergency fire crews have been tackling a blaze on a bus close to Temple Meads Railway station in Bristol. Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue were called at 10:00 GMT after a fire started on the top deck of the bus. Two firefighters wore breathing apparatus to tackle the fire...
BBC
Sheffield: Ecclesfield Road closed following serious crash
A major Sheffield road has been closed following a collision involving an HGV. Ecclesfield Road has been shut at its junction with Fife Street, with several police cars and a forensic collision investigator in attendance. Emergency services have been on the scene since about 07:20 GMT and a large police...
BBC
West Country NHS services hampered by norovirus cases
Cases of norovirus, the winter vomiting virus, are high and cases could have more than doubled in the past week in the West of England, figures say. Symptoms include sudden, projectile vomiting and diarrhoea. A growing number of people across Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire are becoming...
BBC
Dorset Council hardship fund closes within hours of opening
A hardship fund to support those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis closed within hours of opening because of "unprecedented" demand. Citizens Advice invited applications for Dorset Council's Household Support Fund (HSF) on 9 January and closed it later the same day. The support, which is funded by central government, comes...
BBC
Public toilets: Abergavenny 'has unusually high number'
Residents in one Welsh town are benefiting from an "unusual" number of public toilets, it has been claimed. David Jones, the official who looks after public loos in Monmouthshire, said there were plenty available for Abergavenny's 13,000 or so people. He answered calls for a rethink of the closure of...
BBC
Maidenhead car park closure causing fury, councillor says
Businesses are furious over the continued closure of a town centre car park that was shut when concrete fell from its ceiling, a councillor said. The 734-space multi-storey on Broadway, Maidenhead, was shut on safety grounds on New Year's Eve. Liberal Democrat councillor Gurch Singh said the site was "one...
BBC
Basildon: Lorry driver ran over own brother, hears inquest
A lorry driver accidentally ran over his own brother at an industrial estate, an inquest heard. It was told Mark Potter was in a DAF articulated lorry in Basildon on 4 October 2019 preparing to take it out for a test drive. He told jurors at Essex Coroner's Court that...
BBC
West bus passengers to see 36 routes axed in funding row
Bus passengers in the west of England will see further cuts to public transport with routes being axed. From April, 36 of the regions 69 publicly-subsidised services will no longer be funded and will be withdrawn. The cuts were signed off by the West of England combined authority (WECA) on...
BBC
Exeter cyclist seriously injured in crash
A cyclist is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Exeter. Police said they were called to the scene of the crash at Rydon Lane at about 17:44 GMT on Tuesday. A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said the cyclist's next...
BBC
Leicestershire care home rated inadequate by CQC
Black mould was found at a care home which has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Glenfield a care home run by Heathcotes Care Limited, in Leicestershire, was inspected in October and November. The home provides personal care for up to six adults with physical or learning...
